Packers Add Ex-Seahawks Receiver to Practice Squad: Report

Another pass-catcher has landed a job in Green Bay.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovksy, the Packers are signing former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Caleb Scott to fill one of the two openings on their practice squad. He was one of the six players who had worked out for the Packers over the weekend.

The Packers are signing WR Caleb Scott to the practice squad, a source said. He was part of the latest group of workouts ⬇️ https://t.co/hfQnQ5mCU3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 30, 2020

Scott went undrafted in 2018 as a 6-foot-2, 203-pound prospect coming out of Vanderbilt, where he averaged 14.7 yards on 72 career receptions with four touchdowns. He signed with Seattle and spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad, earning a reserve/future contract with the team for the following year before an offseason injury ruined his opportunity.

Scott has been a free agent since the Seahawks waived him off the non-football injury list a few practices into their 2019 training camp.

The Packers once again house three wide receivers on their practice squad with Scott joining Reggie Begelton and former Buffalo Bills wideout Robert Foster. The previous third, Darrius Shepherd, was promoted to the active roster ahead of Week 3’s trip to New Orleans with star wideout Davante Adams ailing from a hamstring injury.

