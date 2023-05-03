Former Packers Starter Signs One-Year Deal with AFC Team

With the 2023 NFL Draft out of the way, free agents are starting to find homes once again, including a former key starter for the Green Bay Packers defense a couple of seasons ago.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a big need at cornerback heading into this year’s draft. They addressed the need by taking a legacy pick in Joey Porter Jr. in the second round, followed by an intriguing defensive back out of Purdue in the seventh round in Corey Trice Jr..

However, the Steelers aren’t done addressing the cornerback position. The team announced on Tuesday, May 2 that they had signed former Packers slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan to a one-year deal.

Sullivan had played for the Packers for three seasons from 2019 through 2021, playing in 49 games with 16 pass breakups and five interceptions. Despite a productive final season in Green Bay, the Packers didn’t bring the slot cornerback back, allowing him to sign with the rival Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Now, the 26-year-old will be able to provide a veteran presence to the younger defensive backs on the Steelers roster while competing for meaningful playing time in training camp.

Other Former Packers On New Teams

Sullivan isn’t the only former Packers veteran who has found a new home this offseason. In fact, a pretty significant number of players on the 2022 roster have signed elsewhere, including a pair of veterans signing with rival teams.

A pair of former Packers players are staying in the NFC North. Tight end Robert Tonyan signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears with an opportunity to be a weapon for promising young quarterback Justin Fields. Meanwhile, longtime Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry signed a one-year deal of his own with the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the majority of former Packers are reuniting with Aaron Rodgers by signing deals with the New York Jets. Allen Lazard went to the Big Apple before a Rodgers trade was even finalized, signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets. Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jets signed a pair of former Rodgers teammates in offensive lineman Billy Turner and wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Other Packers free agents are still on the open market, including Adrian Amos, Marcedes Lewis, and Mason Crosby. General manager Brian Gutekunst hasn’t ruled out a return for any of those veterans, but the team’s limited cap space could make it difficult to bring all of them back for 2023.

Packers Veterans Returning to Green Bay

They may not be the flashiest names, but the Packers were able to keep a few standout veterans around from last year on one-year deals for 2023.

Keisean Nixon highlights the small list of returning players. Despite being a reserve special teams player at the beginning of the season, Nixon became a star for the Packers as an All-Pro kickoff return specialist, leading the NFL in kickoff return yardage. His one-year deal will give him an opportunity to show off his wheels again in 2023.

Rudy Ford also started the year as a special teams contributor, but was eventually promoted into the starting lineup as a safety. His downhill and physical play style made him an exciting player to watch, and now he’ll be returning to Green Bay for at least one more season.

A lot of the moves the Packers made had ties to the special teams unit and coordinator Rich Bisaccia, so fans are hoping that they can avoid any disastrous special teams mistakes like they’ve had in recent seasons going forward.