Packers Are ‘Certain’ to Trade For Wide Receiver, Per ESPN Insider

The Green Bay Packers are sputtering on offense, and executives around the league have no doubts that general manager Brian Gutekunst is calling around trying to find a trade for another weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared some early buzz before the trade deadline, talking with sources around the league to get some inside information. Plenty of buzz is around the Carolina Panthers, who are reportedly considering shopping a number of their veterans to prepare for a rebuild.

However, Packers fans would be interested to hear that the team is almost “certain” to trade for a receiver, with a certain one in mind according to Fowler.

“A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market,” Fowler said. “One player who makes sense is Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool, who multiple execs believe was available in the preseason, though at a hefty price…The rumors of his availability have persisted for a while now, though. He’s a major talent whose production has declined in each of the past two years.”

It’s no guarantee that a trade happens, but a potential move for a 24-year-old receiver could give the Packers offense a much-needed weapon.

Could Chase Claypool Unlock Green Bay’s Offense?

His time may be coming to an end in Pittsburgh, but Claypool has shown over the years that he’s more than capable of producing explosive plays.

Coming out of high school in Canada, Claypool was the top-ranked player in British Columbia and a 4-star recruit. Some top programs, including Michigan and Oregon, offered Claypool a scholarship, but he decided to play in South Bend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Claypool saw playing time as a freshman and played all four seasons at Notre Dame. However, it wasn’t until his senior season that he started to attract national attention after catching 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.

At 6’4″ and 229 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool turned heads with his combination of size and athleticism. The Pittsburgh Steelers were sold on the Notre Dame prospect, taking him with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Claypool turned on the jets and became one of the most productive receivers in the league. He caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns while adding another two scores on the ground. Unfortunately, Claypool’s production has taken a big drop-off since his rookie year, with inconsistent quarterback play and an offense focused on quick passes limiting his role.

A change of scenery could help Claypool a lot, and there’s still some time for the Steelers to make a trade if they’re ready to move on.

Are the Packers That Desperate For a Receiver?

The Packers aren’t a team that’s known for making a big move at the trade deadline. However, given the state of the wide receiver room, they made need to seriously consider making a move for another weapon.

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins was supposed to be a boost to the offense, but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. That injury alone wasn’t ideal, but it was made worse when Green Bay’s other vertical threat in rookie Christian Watson was sidelined against the Jets with a hamstring as well.

To make matters worse, one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets in Randall Cobb is also expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. Cobb has been Green Bay’s only regular slot receiver, meaning that second-year receiver Amari Rodgers could be starting despite only having five career receptions.

The Packers are dealing with a ton of injuries at the position, so a trade makes sense if they’re determined to turn the offense around.