Packers Give Shaky Injury Updates on Watson, 2 Other Starters

The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day, but they lost a handful of important players along the way.

Wide receiver Christian Watson was on his way to a big performance with six grabs for 49 yards before sustaining a hip injury that forced him to the sidelines for the entirety of the second half. Starting right tackle Yoshua Nijman also left the contest with a shoulder injury, while kick returner and backup cornerback Keisean Nixon went down with a groin injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur offered updates on all three players Monday, December 26, though each of their playing statuses for next weekend’s must-win against the Minnesota Vikings remained in question even after he addressed the circumstances.

“[Watson] will be day to day, and we will see how he progresses throughout the week,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he is a difference maker out there.”

The coach added that both Nijman and Nixon are in similar, wait-and-see situations.

“I put all those guys in the same boat,” LaFleur continued.

Christian Watson Offers Hopeful Assessment After Hip Injury

As far as Watson’s opinion on his condition, he was optimistic after his team’s emotional win.

Injured players rarely speak formally with media members immediately after a contest in which they are hurt, and Watson’s postgame routine was no different Sunday. However, Ryan Wood of USA Today shared a few words with Watson in the locker room.

“Caught up with Christian Watson as he was leaving the locker room. He told me his hip was OK,” Wood tweeted. “‘I’ll be all right,’ [Watson] said. Of course, tomorrow is a new day. Didn’t seem to be much concerned with it long-term, though.”

Watson started off his rookie season slowly, missing three of the Packers’ first seven games with various injuries. He broke out in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys with four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. On the year, Watson has amassed 35 catches for 496 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 appearances and nine starts. He has also rushed the ball five times for 68 yards and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Nixon Has Been Breakout Return Man For Packers in Recent Run

Nixon has been an important cog for the Packers in the return game after coming over from the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

Over Green Bay’s current three-game win streak, which has allowed the team to play its way back into the NFC playoff race, Nixon has returned nine kickoffs for a total of 310 yards. That total includes a 93-yard return against the Dolphins that led to the Packers’ first three points of the game.

Nijman has appeared in all 15 contests for Green Bay in 2022, starting 11 of those games. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the 51st-ranked tackle in the league this season out of 81 players who qualify at the position with an overall rating of 65.4. Despite a below average overall mark, Nijman is an above-average pass blocker with a rating of 75.7, which makes him crucial against the Vikings’ quality edge rushers.