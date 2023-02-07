Packers Named Top Landing Spot for Former Top-5 Pick at Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are going to be in the market for a veteran wide receiver this offseason, and while there are few options they’ll be able to afford in free agency, Brian Gutekunst could scoop up a player who is a potential cap casualty in New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis.

Teams around the NFL are already hard at work planning out their offseason transactions, including moves to cut or restructure veterans in order to clear more cap space. Alex Kay with Bleacher Report discussed some potential cap casualties in the NFL this offseason. Davis was mentioned as a top name, with the Packers being listed as a logical destination for the 28-year-old veteran.

“With Garrett Wilson establishing himself as Gang Green’s No. 1 pass-catching threat during his rookie campaign in 2022, Davis could find himself back on the open market as the Jets look to retool once again this offseason,” Kay said. “Should Davis land with a receiver-needy squad that has a decent quarterback in place already—the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants fit the bill—there is a real chance he will finally realize his potential.”

Why Do the Packers Need a Wide Receiver?

Regardless of who is playing quarterback in Green Bay next season, the Packers are desperately going to need to seek wide receiver help in the coming months.

The Packers found a future star at the position in the 2022 NFL Draft by taking Christian Watson. The 6’5″ speedster out of North Dakota State finished the year with nine total touchdowns despite missing several games due to injury and multiple drops throughout the year.

Still, even with Watson’s bright future ahead of him, the Packers need another established receiver to take some of the pressure off of him. Allen Lazard has indicated that he’s done in Green Bay as both him and fellow veteran Randall Cobb hit free agency this March. Cobb is also likely done with the Packers unless Aaron Rodgers returns and is adamant about bringing his longtime friend back.

Rookie Romeo Doubs showed flashes at times this season, but the fourth-round pick hasn’t proven to be reliable enough yet to head into 2023 as the team’s No. 2 receiver. Finding an established veteran like Davis could be the route Gutekunst goes to open up the field for Watson while allowing Doubs and Samori Toure to develop while still getting some playing time.

What Could Corey Davis Bring to Green Bay?

He may not be a star at the NFL level, but Davis looked every bit like a future superstar coming out of college at Western Michigan. He was a record-breaking wideout for the Broncos with 5,285 receiving yards over four years, setting the FBS record for career receiving yards.

While he hasn’t had the same success at the pro level, Davis has still had some solid years in his six seasons with the Jets and Tennessee Titans. With his time in New York potentially coming to a close, Davis has already drawn interest from the Packers in the past, and it’s easy to see why.

The Packers have preferred bigger bodies at wide receiver under Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur. At 6’3″ and 209 pounds, Davis fits that mold almost perfectly for the Packers. His size and strength combination along with his ability to be a possession receiver on the outside makes him an ideal complementary piece to Watson in their offense.

There’s still time before any moves have to be made, but there is already quite a bit of speculation surrounding Davis and Green Bay.