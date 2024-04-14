Packers Urged to Add ‘Incredibly Valuable’ Defender With 10 Interceptions

The Green Bay Packers made a significant free agent investment by signing burgeoning safety Xavier McKinney, arguably a perfect fit for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme, but might not be done upgrading the secondary.

Since Hafley’s system is predicated on defensive backs winning in coverage, adding a versatile safety to pair alongside McKinney to round out the Packers’ safety duo for years to come might rank high on general manager Brian Gutekunst‘s to-do list during the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson could be a perfect fit for the Packers as a Day 2 target in this year’s draft.

“Green Bay spent big in free agency,” Dalton Wasserman writes for PFF. “To acquire Xavier McKinney as the deep safety in Jeff Hafley’s defense. Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would add versatility and aggression. Taylor-Demerson pinballs around the field, making huge hits and plays on the ball. He also has natural man coverage ability in the slot that would make him incredibly valuable in a single-high defense.”

Given that McKinney has developed a track record of being just as dominant in the box against the run as he is in coverage, logging a 70.5 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus, Taylor-Demerson’s prowess in coverage and ability to move down into the slot could be the perfect complementary weapon in Hafley’s secondary.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson NFL Draft Scouting Report

Taylor-Demerson is one of the premier safeties in this year’s draft class.

But, Taylor-Demerson might be just as valuable as a locker-room presence as a productive presence in the secondary.

“He’s really bright and fun to talk to,” an NFC scout told NFL.com. “Great leadership qualities. Personally, I think I would rather have him playing short zone coverage from the nickel because of how he sees the field.”

Prior to running a strong 4.41 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine, Taylor-Demerson posted 238 total tackles across five collegiate seasons at Texas Tech, along with 10 interceptions, 32 pass breakups, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

“Taylor-Demerson predominantly aligned to the field in split-safety coverages,” Greg Cosell writes for The 33rd Team. “He also played significant snaps at post-safety and aligned over the slot. There were snaps he matched up man-to-man on slot wide receivers No. 2 to twins and No.3 to trips. There were also snaps he was deployed as a blitzer off the slot. He got some snaps aligned as an overhang defender just outside the box.”

Zach Tom’s Future in Focus

One question the Packers will need to answer ahead of the NFL Draft, is whether Zach Tom figures to slide into Green Bay’s right tackle vacancy or anchor the offensive line at center.

Last season, Tom allowed just two sacks and 33 quarterback pressures in 656 pass-protection snaps.

As one of the most valuable players on Green Bay’s roster, part of Tom’s importance to the Packers is his consistent dominance combined with his versatility.

“I was told by a couple of people within the organization,” said ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on the “Wilde and Tausch Show” on Friday, “they think Zach Tom is a Pro Bowl right tackle, an All-Pro guard and a potential Hall of Fame center.”

As PackersWire points out, we might get a glimpse of how Green Bay views Tom’s future by whether the team trades up to select Penn State’s Olu Fashanu, or Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, or even Alabama’s JC Latham.

There are just over five months before the Packers kickoff the 2024 season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the draft might reveal where Tom might be lining up on opening night.