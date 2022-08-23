Packers Release Rookie WR During 80-Man Roster Cuts

The Green Bay Packers’ receiver competition just got a little bit tighter.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on August 23 that rookie wide receiver Danny Davis III and safety Vernon Scott had been released from their roster as part of their 80-man roster cuts on Tuesday afternoon. The Packers also officially placed running back Kylin Hill on the in-season physically unable to perform (PUP) list, guaranteeing he will miss the first four games of the regular season.

Davis had become a bit of a preseason favorite over the past month at training camp, finding ways to stand out at practice among a crowded field of youngsters such as Romeo Doubs and Juwann Winfree. According to Pro Football Focus, he has been the Packers’ highest-graded wide receiver (78.4) through their first two weeks of the preseason with two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on two targets; although, he missed the second game against the New Orleans Saints with an ankle injury.

What a play by Danny Davis. He’s pushing for the 53 but definitely a practice squad guy pic.twitter.com/3PRu5EjWlh — Charlie – Tapping The Keg Sports (@TappingTheKeg) August 13, 2022

The Packers have several wideouts competing for what is most like one, maybe two open spots on their 53-man roster and have thus far been able to narrow the field by cutting loose players with poorly-timed injuries. In addition to Davis, they also waived Malik Taylor with an injury designation last week prior to their second preseason game.

The Packers have six receivers that appear to be locked to make their 53-man roster: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. It seems unlikely they will stretch as far as eight-deep at the position, which means that the remaining guys — Juwann Winfree, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman and Travis Fulgham — are essentially vying for a single spot between them.

The Packers will be required to make their initial 53-man roster cuts at 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday, August 30.

Which WRs Will Shine Preseason Finale?

The Packers receivers currently on the roster bubble will have one more chance to prove themselves in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, August 25, but it is hard to say who will get the most opportunities among them.

The lion’s share of the receiving attention has gone to the trio of Doubs, Rodgers and Winfree through the first two preseason games and that figures to continue in the finale against the Chiefs, but head coach Matt LaFleur also said Watson could play for the first time this preseason if he looked good to go in time for Thursday’s kickoff.

Watson, the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, underwent a minor knee surgery between OTAs and training camp and has consequently spent the majority of camp practices recovering on the PUP list. Even without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, the Packers would surely like to see what he can do in live-game action given how much they have invested in him.

The other question mark is Fulgham, who was claimed off the waivers from the Denver Broncos one day before their second preseason game. He was a solid contributor for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 after briefly spending time in camp with the Packers and could make a late run at an active-roster or practice-squad spot if he capitalizes on his opportunities against the Chiefs. That said, it is unclear whether the Packers will make any meaningful efforts to get the ball to Fulgham given who else they have available.

The Packers and Chiefs will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.