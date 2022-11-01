Packers Encouraged to Trade Away Former First-Round Pick

After four straight losses, the Green Bay Packers head into the trade deadline with more questions than answers. While fans are calling for the team to make a trade for a wide receiver, there’s a real chance that the Packers are sellers rather than buyers on Tuesday, November 1.

There are a handful of Packers players who could be on the trade block, including the disappointing second-year receiver Amari Rodgers. However, Justis Mosqueda with Acme Packing Company made the case for the team trading away former first-round pick Darnell Savage.

“It’s time to have a conversation about safety Darnell Savage,” Mosqueda said. “Savage was drafted as a first-round pick to play in Mike Pettine’s blitz- and man-heavy scheme that put more coverage emphasis on the safeties as the box was supposed to handle the team’s run fits. Under new(er) defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the Packers have played a quarters-heavy scheme that involves their safeties much more in the run game, a phase of the game that Savage tends to struggle with.”

Savage was taken in the first round the same year as Rashan Gary, and while Gary has become a superstar pass rusher, Savage is struggling to handle his role in Green Bay’s current defensive scheme.

How Did Darnell Savage Get Here?

It wasn’t always this rough for Savage. Back in the day, he was an exciting and explosive safety prospect with sky-high potential, and there’s still the opportunity for him to reach his potential in the right defensive scheme.

Coming out of high school in Delaware, Savage was the top-ranked player in the state, but only a 3-star recruit in the class of 2015. His offers from FBS programs were primarily from schools on the east coast, including Syracuse and Rutgers, but he ultimately decided to play for the Maryland Terrapins.

It didn’t take long for Savage to have an impact, becoming a starting safety for the Terrapins as a true sophomore. By his senior season in 2018, Savage was a second-team All-Big Ten selection with four interceptions and 5.5 tackles for loss.

With college production and impressive athleticism, Savage was taken with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Packers. He had a productive rookie season, picking up two interceptions and two forced fumbles, then took off in his second season in 2020 with 12 pass deflections and four interceptions.

However, Savage has seen a sharp drop-off in production under defensive coordinator Joe Barry, especially in 2022. Through eight games, Savage has recorded zero interceptions or forced fumbles with just one pass breakup.

With Savage’s fifth-year option fully guaranteed in 2023, the Packers would be wise to try and find a trade partner to offload his contract.

Who Would Replace Darnell Savage?

If the Packers do wind up trading Savage, it would be up to a relatively unknown name in Rudy Ford to step into the starting lineup.

Ford was a sixth-round pick out of Auburn back in 2019, spending two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before bouncing around the league with the Philadelphia, Jacksonville, and now Green Bay. At 6’0″ and 200 pounds, he has good size for the position and has been a reliable contributor on special teams for the Packers.

The veteran safety has only played limited snaps on defense, but he’s done more than hold his own. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Ford has posted a very strong 81.1 overall grade on 64 defensive snaps.

He may not be a star at the position, but Ford could hold down a starting safety spot if the Packers decided to trade Savage.