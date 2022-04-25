Packers Engaged in Trade Talks for 1,000-Yard Star TE: Report

The Green Bay Packers are still attempting to trade for another veteran pass-catcher — just not a wide receiver, as many have assumed.

According to Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV, the Packers have been engaged in trade talks with the Las Vegas Raiders about star tight end Darren Waller with “an eye toward a deal getting done during this week’s NFL draft.” He also confirmed that Waller was the player the Packers had been trying to get from the Raiders while negotiating the Davante Adams trade.

The two teams have already completed one high-profile trade this offseason with the Packers sending Adams, a two-time All-Pro and franchise-record holder, to the Raiders in exchange for their first-round (No. 22) and second-round picks (No. 53). While Nagler did not have information on the trade compensation being “discussed or offered,” it is possible Green Bay could be looking to ship one of Vegas’ original draft assets back to them to acquire one of their top receiving weapons.

Waller has been sensational for the Raiders over the past three seasons with 1,000-yard seasons in both 2019 and 2020. He was named to the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2020 campaign after catching a career-high 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added another 55 catches in 2021 despite losing six games to injuries and a stint on the COVID-19 list, catching four or more passes in nine of the games he played.

The Packers have multiple picks in the first, second, and fourth rounds to use for trade capital, but it remains to be seen what it will take to pry Waller loose from the Raiders — or if it is even possible to pull off. Waller will turn 30 in September, but he is under contract for the next two seasons with a cap hit of about $6.84 million for 2022.

Waller Could Transform Packers’ Offense

The Packers were bound to become a new type of offense after trading away Adams, but the addition of Waller would solidify a big change for the 2022 season. While they have seen Robert Tonyan bloom into a reliable pass-catcher over the past two years, the remaining cast of Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney — though solid enough — haven’t produced on nearly the same level while running routes.

With both Waller and Tonyan (once the latter returns from his ACL injury) in the lineup, the Packers would have two legitimate vertical threats at the position and could get lean harder into Matt LaFleur’s creative playcalling tendencies to stretch the field as they start rebuilding their receiving corps. It would certainly allow a rookie receiver (or multiple) to learn the system at a more natural pace instead of feeling immediate pressure to step up and be a top contributor.

Marcus Mariota drops a PERFECT dime to Darren Waller for the TD! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/tan0cQwVu2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2020

The Packers also wouldn’t have to abandon their receiver draft plans if they traded for Waller. While it is likely the Raiders would want back a Day 1 or 2 pick at a minimum for their Pro Bowl tight end, the 2022 class is especially deep at the receiver position and could offer a first-year starter in the second or third rounds.