Packers Bakhtiari Takes Shot at Rodgers, Predicts GB Will ‘Suck’ in 2023

Green Bay Packers fans are no doubt experiencing some Aaron Rodgers trade fatigue after weeks of minimal movement on that front, and it’s a feeling shared by the players.

Former All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari gave voice to what it’s been like as one of Rodgers’ teammates over the last several offseasons, all of which have been jam-packed with their own set of uniquely dramatic circumstances surrounding the quarterback and his playing future.

David Bakhtiari Talks His Future With The Green Bay Packers & Aaron Rodgers Drama Recorded: April 7th 2023 | In the intro, the boy Will is alone again while Taylor is in Canada. Will recaps Easter Weekend, our LSU trip, and we give Taylor a call to draft the coaches for the ASU Spring Game. Following the intro, we sit down with left tackle for the Green Bay Packers,… 2023-04-11T17:37:37Z

“It’s been like that all my career, if it ain’t one thing it’s another type thing with him,” Bakhtiari said on Bussin’ With the Boys on Tuesday, April 11. “So kudos to him … the way he’s being talked about — very mysterious. I think he kinda likes that. He’s a Jet now, so it’s the [New York] Jets‘ problem.”

Bakhtiari Paints Problematic Picture of Packers’ Team in 2023

Bakhtiari and Rodgers are known to have a close relationship, with Rodgers having served as the officiant in his lineman’s wedding just a little over one year ago. That relationship is clearly built on honesty and open communication based on Bakhtiari’s aforementioned comments on the quarterback and how freely he offered them.

Bakhtiari also spoke candidly on Tuesday when it came to the expectations in Green Bay next season under new first-string quarterback Jordan Love, and the picture he painted wasn’t exactly pretty.

The Packers are rebuilding, whether you think so or not. Could they be good? I don’t know. Could they be bad? Probably, if you’re betting, more people think they’re going to be bad than good, right? So then they’re gonna be like, “We’re going to suck anyways, we want what we want and we’re not going to bend [to] anyone, so we’ll just eat it. [Rodgers] can stay un-retired. We’ll pay you. We don’t care because if we’re going to do it our way, it’s going to be on our terms. If not, what are we gonna be Super Bowl contenders anyways? So we’ll eat it. [Rodgers] can hang on the side, we’ll pay you your money and then we’ll suck anyways, get the picks.” As compared to dealing [Rodgers] for something that you shouldn’t have, you could potentially look like an idiot to not only the president and the board, but to everyone else around the league. I’m talking from the [general manager’s] perspective. You put yourself on the hot seat.

Rodgers Told Jets to Wait Out Packers in Trade Talks

The perspective Bakhtiari’s offered on Tuesday is rooted in doing what is best for the Packers organization moving forward. As for Rodgers, he has assumed the same position, but has done so with the Jets in mind.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that sources have told him Rodgers reached out to the Jets recently and advised them to hold the line in trade discussions with the Packers.

“I’ve heard that [Rodgers] has sent signals to the Jets that there is no reason for them to rush, that he’s not coming until May anyway so they’re not missing out on anything right now,” Greenberg explained.

Rodgers’ position, Greenberg added, is that New York should hold onto the No. 13 pick in this month’s NFL Draft and select a left tackle rather than acquiescing and sending that selection to Green Bay. Greenberg said the holdup is that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is still trying to procure that asset as part of the return.