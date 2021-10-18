Packers Update David Bakhtiari’s Return Status for Week 7

The Green Bay Packers are one step closer to getting All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back in their starting lineup.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Bakhtiari would begin practicing again in Week 7 for the first time since he tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve last year, opening a three-week window for him to be activated off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

“I would anticipate David being out there for practice, but time will tell whether or not we put him in a position to suit up for us,” LaFleur told reporters on October 18.

Bakhtiari was placed on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp after spending his offseason recovery from ACL surgery he’d undergone in January and stayed on the list through the team’s final roster cuts, ensuring that he would have to miss at least six games before becoming eligible for activation. While it is good news that Bakhtiari is coming back at his earliest opportunity, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to suit up when the Packers host the Washington Football Team on October 24.

The Packers have been forced to keep their offensive line in constant rotation through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, not only dealing with Bakhtiari’s absence but also being forced to play games without Elgton Jenkins and rookie Josh Myers. Regardless of when Bakhtiari is able to return, he should supply a substantial boost to their ranks.

While the Packers will eventually need to clear a space on their 53-man roster for Bakhtiari, they won’t be required to do so until he is ready to be activated.

Bakhtiari Will Have ‘Ramp-Up Period’

It may feel like a sight for sore eyes when Bakhtiari returns to practice this week, but the Packers have no intention of rushing him back into the action before he is ready.

“Certainly, when you’re coming off a pretty significant injury, you don’t want to just throw somebody out there,” LaFleur said Monday. “We want to make sure, No. 1, that physically his knee is in great shape and that he’s not at further risk of doing more damage to it. And also, I think there’s a confidence factor that you develop just by playing football … so there is a ramp-up period.”

In the meantime, the Packers will continue to move forward with their makeshift alignment, which is now expected to feature Lucas Patrick as its starting center for a few weeks while Myers recovers from a knee injury. The Packers could also potentially move Jenkins to the center spot and replace him with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, but it isn’t likely they will consider that option until after Bakhtiari returns. After all, Jenkins has proven to be excellent as a substitute on the outside while Patrick’s reps at center have given the Packers little reason to be concerned.