David Bakthiari Named Top Target for Super Bowl Contender

It’s been awfully quiet on the David Bakhtiari front since he was released by the Green Bay Packers. However, there’s a top-tier Super Bowl contender that could be sniffing around the former All-Pro left tackle.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Kansas City Chiefs had hosted Andre Dillard for a visit. However, shortly after that visit, Dillard decided to sign with the Packers instead.

Before signing with Green Bay, Dillard took a free agent visit to the #Chiefs, per source. Kansas City needs tackle help, which it could find in the draft. https://t.co/jrmSQlw6Mx — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 18, 2024

The report indicates that the Chiefs are in the market for an offensive tackle. Charles Goldman with AtoZ Sports named Bakhtiari as a top target if Kansas City still wants a free agent before the draft.

“Conversely, if they wanted to go a low-risk, high-reward route, they could take a swing with former Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari,” Goldman wrote. “He’s managed to play in just 13 games since tearing his ACL late in the 2020 NFL season. If he’s fully healthy, he could prove to be a steal.”

David Bakhtiari’s Future Is Still Uncertain

It’s unclear what the future holds for Bakhtiari. However, if healthy, a team like the Chiefs could get an absolute steal in free agency.

Bakhtiari was at the peak of his powers in 2020, playing on the final season of a five-year All-Pro streak. That all came crashing down right before the postseason, when Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL.

The injury was far more serious than a common ACL tear. Since the injury he’s played in just 13 games over the last three seasons, including just one game each in 2021 and 2023.

Bakhtiari opened up about the full extent of the injury after being shut down one game into last season. He hoped that his most recent surgery to correct a cartilage issue in October of last year would have him ready to play in 2024.

The Packers decided to release Bakhtiari this offseason. However, he has stated that he intends to keep playing as long as he can find another team. The big questions are which teams would want to take the risk, and how much money Bakhtiari will be asking for as a five-time All-Pro.

More Offensive Line Changes Coming in Green Bay

Even after Bakhtiari’s release and Dillard’s signing, the Packers are expected to keep shaking things up in 2024.

ESPN’s Rob Demosky recently shared that he doesn’t believe center Josh Myers will return in 2025. In fact, Demovsky was told that the team believes Zach Tom could be a potential Hall of Fame center, opening the door to move him from right tackle.

If that’s the case, then the Packers could be interested in taking a right tackle early in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team appears to be doing their homework on the position. Former Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims was brought in on a top-30 visit.

The Packers could also stick with Tom at right tackle and find an upgrade center. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson could be an option with the 25th pick. Former Duke left tackle Graham Barton is also viewed as a versatile prospect who could play anywhere on the line.

The good news is that the Packers will have plenty of options to retool their offensive line heading into 2024.