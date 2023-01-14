Packers Dubbed Favorite to Land 5-Time Pro-Bowl Receiver

The Green Bay Packers kicked the tires several times on adding a veteran wideout to the roster in 2022, but never took it all the way. But as with most chronically successful franchises, don’t expect the Packers to make the same mistake twice.

Despite the emergence of rookie receiver Christian Watson, the organization still clearly needs to add at least one more top-flight pass catcher to line up alongside him. According to oddsmakers, the smart money is on Green Bay doing exactly that in the form of a trade for five-time Pro-Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

As of Friday, January 13, DraftKings Sportsbook had the Packers listed as the favorite to strike a deal for Hopkins, whom the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly shopping actively, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. The site listed Green Bay atop the list of suitors at +330, followed by the New England Patriots (+450), the Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and the New York Giants (+750). Every other NFL franchise was at least 10-1 to get a deal done.

Packers Have Shown Strong Interest in Adding WR, Despite Lack of Results

To the casual observer, it might appear that the Packers aren’t in urgent pursuit of another pass catcher, but take a closer look and the view changes significantly.

It was just a couple of months ago that Green Bay made aggressive offers to acquire D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers and Chase Claypool, then of the Pittsburgh Steelers, ahead of the trade deadline. Ultimately, the Panthers held onto Moore and the Steelers shipped Claypool to the Chicago Bears.

The 2023 free agency class isn’t stocked with a lot of high-end talent, topped by players like the oft-injured Odell Beckham Jr., veterans past their primes such as A.J. Green and middling producers with names like JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Translation: if the Packers want a legitimate No. 1 option to keep Aaron Rodgers interested and extend a tightening Super Bowl window, they’ll probably have to do it in trade and pay a significant price to make it happen. Plenty can change over the next couple of months but as it stands today, Hopkins is the best option guaranteed to be on the market.

Packers in Position to Add Another Pass Catcher in NFL Draft

Green Bay’s other option is to again go young, as they did in 2022 when they drafted Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

The Packers own the 15th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which positions them to take a run at one of the best pass catchers available. There are a few from which to choose, including receivers Quentin Johnston of TCU and Jordan Addison of USC. The two are ranked ninth and 15th overall, respectively, on the most recent big board of ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

This choice feels like a more precarious one for Green Bay, however, considering Rodgers’ timeline and how long it typically takes for young players to become NFL-ready and develop chemistry with their quarterbacks.

A more viable path to success would include the Packers making a trade for Hopkins to fill the role of dynamic veteran playmaker and then using their pick on someone like tight end Michael Mayer of Notre Dame, who looks ready to step in and make an impact for an NFL offense immediately.