Packers Have Made Decision on David Bakhtiari’s Return Date

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says the team has reached a decision on when All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will play his next game, but don’t count on him giving away the element of surprise to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked in a way that didn’t force him to divulge his decision, LaFleur confirmed to reporters on Monday that the Packers have, in fact, determined when Bakhtiari will be ready to play his first game of the 2021 season after spending the past 10 months recovering from a torn ACL he sustained on New Year’s Eve. He also once again stressed the importance of timing with their five-time All-Pro lineman.

“Yes, absolutely,” LaFleur said in regards to wanting to keep the Chiefs guessing about Bakhtiari’s status. “Like I’ve said all along, David is doing everything he can. We’ve just got to make sure the timing is right and take it day-by-day and when he’s ready to go and everybody feels confident about it, then he’ll be back out there.”

Bakhtiari Won’t Necessarily Play Upon Activation

Bakhtiari has been practicing with the team again since Week 7 and would need to be activated from the PUP list to the Packers’ 53-man roster before next Wednesday, November 10 — or else spend the rest of the season on injured reserve. While that would seem to indicate that Bakhtiari is most likely to play his next game in either Week 9 against the Chiefs or Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, LaFleur reminded that activation does not necessarily mean that Bakhtiari will need to jump back into the lineup right away.

“You can activate him and then (not play him),” LaFleur said. “It could be however long it takes, but he’s doing well and it’s good to see him out there and getting some work in team (activities). I’m excited about where he’s at and what he’s put in. Everybody in the training room and weight room has done a great job with him.”

In the meantime, the Packers can be expected to continue rolling with Elgton Jenkins as their starting left tackle while also having Yosh Nijman as a back-pocket option should a replacement be needed at either tackle spot. Jenkins took a week to regain his footing after returning from a three-week injury absence in Week 6, but he has been rock-solid since with just two pressures and no sacks allowed over his past two games.

It will be interesting to see where the Packers move Jenkins when Bakhtiari has returned. He would be an easy pick over Jon Runyan Jr. or Royce Newman at either of the guard spots, but they might also consider moving him to center and bumping Lucas Patrick back to the bench considering his protection hasn’t been the best recently.





More Packers Roster Moves Expected This Week

Bakhtiari isn’t the only Packers player who could potentially return to the lineup in time to face Kansas City. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) was officially designated for return to practice from injured reserve on Monday, giving him a good chance to play for the first time since Week 3 when the Packers visit the Chiefs on Sunday. The Packers also have Davante Adams still stuck on the reserve/COVID-19 list, needing to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart and be showing no symptoms to clear protocol.

Additionally, All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander is now eligible to be activated off injured reserve; though, no concrete updates have been given on his shoulder injury. Alexander has not played since Week 4’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has been without a sling on game day for the past two weeks, which is encouraging at the very least for his long-term health.

The Packers would have to make room on their 53-man roster if more than one player returned to action in Week 9, meaning it is likely more roster moves are on the way. They also have the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to consider along with any other depth signings that may be needed to compensate for newer injuries.