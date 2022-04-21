Packers Among Favorites to Land Breakout Star at Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are hunting a No. 1 wide receiver and one of the best in the NFL just announced his potential availability.

All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Wednesday, April 20, officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, the team that selected him in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington was the first to break the news via social media.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

Samuel’s trade request set off a fire storm throughout the league as the NFL Draft sits just one week away, leading to all kinds of speculation as to which teams will actively pursue a deal for Samuel. Fox Bet Live took to Instagram on Wednesday, releasing their odds on which franchises are most likely to employ the wide receiver when the 2022 regular season kicks off in September. Green Bay was among the favorites.

The Niners (-150) led the way, as they hold the rights to Samuel’s contract for another full year and don’t need to trade him away unless they feel it is in their best interests to do so. Second on the list was the New York Jets (+250), followed by the Indianapolis Colts (+400) and the Packers (+550). The Atlanta Falcons (+750) rounded out the top five.

Samuel Unhappy With 49ers on Multiple Fronts

Why Samuel wants out of San Francisco has not been confirmed, though speculation has included that he wants a new contract along the lines of those signed by top-end players at the position.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills have all inked deals in recent weeks that pay them between $25-$30 million annually. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 and is scheduled to make less than $4 million in base salary.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero appeared on the April 20 edition of “The Rich Eisen Show” and suggested that Samuel also has an issue with the 49ers using him a wide receiver/running back hybrid, noting that he would prefer to be deployed as a more traditional wideout.

Details on Samuel’s Trade Ask Make Green Bay Fitting Landing Spot

The Packers are in desperate need of a No. 1 option at wide receiver and reportedly offered Adams even more than the record-setting deal he signed with the Raiders.

Samuel has not accomplished as much in his young career as Adams has in his, but Green Bay would presumably be willing to shell out the cash necessary to make him happy — particularly considering the team just extended two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for three more years at a contract value topping $50 million per season.

The presence of Rodgers, along with the stellar backfield tandem of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, also makes it easy for the Packers to honor Samuel’s request to be used as a traditional pass catcher rather than a WR/RB hybrid.

Green Bay does not need gimmicks to move the ball, nor does it need a wideout to do its rushing work. Rather, the team needs a quality wide receiver to whom Rodgers can consistently throw the football down the field. To that end, Samuel fits the bill perfectly.