Packers Draw Interest From 3-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers aren’t putting up the kind of points that they were hoping for to start the 2022 season, and that could mean that the team will try to make a move for another veteran wide receiver.

With Sammy Watkins on injured reserve and rookie receiver Christian Watson dealing with a hamstring injury, the Packers wide receiver room as gotten a bit more thin than the team would like. General manager Brian Gutekunst could consider a trade for another established veteran, but there are still a few free agents still available.

One of those free agents made his interest publicly known. Appearing on I Am Athlete, three-time Pro Bowl receiver DeSean Jackson made it known that he has not yet retired, and that the Packers are one of his preferred options behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Hell nah I ain’t retired!” Jackson said according to Josh Tolentino with The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m a free agent, and ready to go.”

Does DeSean Jackson Have Anything Left in the Tank?

At 35 years old, Jackson may not have the top-end speed that he used to, but the veteran wideout has still had plenty of experience making plays over the years.

Jackson was a star wideout in college at California, being named a two-time All-American with conference records for punt return touchdowns in a season and a career. He also finished his college with 162 catches for 2,423 yards and 22 touchdowns on top of his six punt return scores.

The Eagles fell in love with Jackson’s big-play potential, taking him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. It didn’t take long for his impact to be felt, especially as a punt returner. He returned four punts for touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons, making two Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro over that span.

Jackson spent six seasons with the Eagles before stints with Washington and Tampa Bay from 2014 through 2018. He then made his return to Philadelphia for two seasons, then spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders just last season.

Even in limited action with the Rams and Raiders in 2021, Jackson was still able to make plays. He averaged an impressive 22.7 yards per reception on 20 catches over 16 games, scoring twice.

If Watson’s hamstring continues to be an issue, Jackson would be an interesting addition for the Packers to replace the deep-threat ability that they’d be missing on their offense.

Can the Packers Get By Without Another WR?

Adding a veteran like Jackson would be an exciting addition for Packers fans, but also an unrealistic one considering the team’s history of preferring to rely on talent in-house.

That means that the Packers will be leaning heavily on their established veterans, especially Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Lazard has been a major success story as a former undrafted free agent, and has established himself as one of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets. Meanwhile, Cobb has looked like a younger version of himself and been a crucial receiver on third downs this year.

Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs has the potential to be the key receiver that unlocks the passing game for Rodgers and company. A fourth-round pick out of Nevada, Doubs has started to gain his footing at the NFL level rather quickly, catching 22 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown in his first five games.

If Doubs can continue to improve and gain Rodgers’ trust, then the Packers might not even need to make a move for another receiver.