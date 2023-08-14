Packers 1st-Round Defender Poised for Monster Breakout Year

The Green Bay Packers are going to surprise some opponents this season, as their young roster is replete with players ready to make major strides in 2023.

At the very top of that list is defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported “spent the first week of training camp terrorizing the offensive line.” And Green Bay’s isn’t just any offensive line — it’s a unit that ESPN’s Bill Barnwell asserted on August 10 might produce four Pro Bowl-caliber players in 2023.

“Nobody seems to have made a bigger jump from Year 1 to Year 2 than the 2022 first-round pick,” Schneidman wrote on Monday, August 14. “He barely played 20 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie but is in line for a much bigger role this season alongside Kenny Clark and T.J. Slaton. Wyatt has often been in the backfield during team drills and has picked up right where he left off at the end of his rookie season.”

Devonte Wyatt Sounds Off on Expectations for Big Year in Green Bay

Wyatt appeared in 16 of Green Bay’s 17 regular season games during his rookie campaign, but still got off to a slow start.

The defensive tackle came on later in the season after former Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry went down with an injury. Over the final four contests of the year, Wyatt produced three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks while also registering five of his 15 tackles on the season, per Pro Football Reference.

On August 3, Wyatt spoke to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com about the momentum he gathered at the end of last year, and which he has carried with him into a terrific training camp thus far.