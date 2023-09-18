Packers’ Elgton Jenkins Reveals Injury, Likely to Miss Time

The Green Bay Packers were without their starting left tackle in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. They’ll likely be absent their starting left guard for several games moving forward.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins spoke with media members on Monday, September 18, revealing that he sprained his MCL during the second quarter of Sunday’s game, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The injury occurred to the same knee in which Jenkins tore his ACL two seasons ago.

“Just got landed on,” Jenkins said. “Wrong place, wrong time.”

It may not have been solely bad luck that led to Jenkins’ knee injury, however. He also said that the artificial turf in Mercedes-Benz Stadium could have contributed to the injury.

“I felt like it had something to do with it,” Jenkins said of the turf. “Foot got caught in the ground and the turf didn’t want to give, and all those good things. But yeah, it was just unfortunate, but it is what it is. It’s football.”

Elgton Jenkins History of Injury, Nature of MCL Sprains Makes Missed Games Likely

Jenkins was wearing a large brace on his knee during his interview Monday. Neither Jenkins nor the team specified how much time the offensive lineman will miss, if any, though Demovsky wrote that Jenkins is “expected” to be out multiple weeks.

A study by the National Institute of Health (NIH) published in 2021 evaluated 59 professional soccer players across five European Leagues who suffered MCL injuries, including eight who required surgery to repair the issue. The average time missed among those athletes was 33 days, per the study.

Furthermore, Jenkins signed a four-year extension worth $68 million in December 2022, which makes it likely Green Bay will proceed with extreme caution — especially considering the history of serious injury to the knee in question. If the Packers decide to place Jenkins on the injured reserve list (IR), he will be forced to sit out at least four weeks.

David Bakthiari Missed Packers’ Game Against Falcons with Knee Injury

The knee injury to Jenkins wasn’t the only one that became public on Monday. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that left tackle David Bakhtiari sat out Sunday’s game against Atlanta due to a knee issue of his own.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said David Bakhtiari had swelling in his knee leading up to Sunday's game. "His knee is injured," LaFleur said. LaFleur does not believe that Bakhtiari's absence was related to turf and that he wouldn't have played if the game was on grass, either. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 18, 2023

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said David Bakhtiari had swelling in his knee leading up to Sunday’s game,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky posted to X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter.

“His knee is injured,” LaFleur told reporters.

“LaFleur does not believe that Bakhtiari’s absence was related to turf and that he wouldn’t have played if the game was on grass, either,” Demovsky added.

Bakhtiari took a shot at the NFL last week over turf fields after his former teammate Aaron Rodgers, now the quarterback of the New York Jets, went down with an Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills who play on turf.

It is unclear if Bakhtiari is expected to miss more time or if he will be available next Sunday when the Packers take on the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Royce Newman is the likely candidate to replace Jenkins after doing so against the Falcons, while Rasheed Walker filled in for Bakhtiari.