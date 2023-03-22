Packers Target in Aaron Rodgers Trade Shipped to Different Team: Report

The Green Bay Packers could be acquiring a player from the New York Jets in an Aaron Rodgers trade, but one of the team’s most promising young wideouts is heading elsewhere thanks to a separate move.

With the Packers and Jets entered into trade discussions surrounding the 39-year-old quarterback, all manner of trade proposals have been tossed around. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had previously mentioned that the trade could include picks and players, with one trade proposal sending former second-round pick Elijah Moore to Green Bay.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see Moore sent to the Packers, the Jets had other plans. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday, March 22 that Moore was instead being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Trade: Jets are sending WR Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

Schefter later added that the Jets were also trading a third-round pick with Moore to Cleveland with a second-round pick coming back to New York.

Although the young receiver is no longer an option in a Rodgers trade, Jacob Morley with 247Sports pointed out that the second-round pick the Jets acquired could be used to help facilitate a Rodgers trade without giving up the 13th overall pick.

Swapping 13 & 15 while adding 42 and 43 is nearly the same value as pick 13 outright. Food for thought. — Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) March 22, 2023

A lot could still happen in the coming days or weeks, but the Moore trade to Cleveland could be the next step in finalizing a blockbuster trade for a four-time MVP quarterback.

Latest On Aaron Rodgers

A trade still hasn’t been finalized, but there is still a nonstop stream of news and rumors coming out surrounding Rodgers and the Jets.

Rodgers openly admitted on The Pat McAfee Show that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023. Despite that admission, the Jets still haven’t been able to get a trade done, with Rodgers revealing that the Packers are likely digging their heels in to maximize their compensation.

When asked about Rodgers at a recent event, Packers president Mark Murphy claimed that he was “sworn to secrecy” and therefore unable to talk about anything related to Rodgers or the Jets.

Despite the NFL world knowing that a trade is likely to happen, fans of both the Packers and Jets could be waiting all the way until the 2023 NFL Draft for a move to happen. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared as much with Pat McAfee on Monday, March 20.

Even though Rodgers might be waiting for a few more weeks, all signs are pointing towards him playing for the Jets next season.

Is Jordan Love Ready to Take Over?

After years of waiting, 2023 could finally be the year that Jordan Love gets to be the starting quarterback for the Packers.

A first-round pick out of Utah State in 2020, Love was drafted with the expectation that he would be the successor to Rodgers in Green Bay. That plan took a back seat as Rodgers went on to win back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021, leading to the 24-year-old only starting on NFL game through three seasons.

Love struggled in his one start against the Kansas City Chiefs, but shined last season replacing an injured Rodgers against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, Love finished the game completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Now, after contemplating a trade request this offseason, Love will finally get his chance to prove that he’s capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.