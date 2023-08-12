Fueled By Emotion, Emmanuel Wilson Steers Packers’ Rushing Attack in Cincy

Friday night’s victory in the Green Bay Packers’ exhibition opener meant more to Emmanuel Wilson than perhaps anyone else.

Not only did the undrafted rookie running back gallop his way into the conversation for the third-string job, but his coming-out party took place on the 14-year anniversary of his father’s death.

“I can’t really explain the emotions, but I just know that he’s proud of me for reaching my goals and everything I’ve done in life,” Wilson said of his late father, Manuel, after the Packers’ 36-19 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It was a win that may not have taken place had it not been for the efforts of Wilson in the rushing attack.

On the surface, Wilson was unflappable, but he told reporters at his locker afterward that the nerves were prominent.

He closed his eyes.

He took a deep breath.

What transpired was 111 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns, including an 80-yard score in the fourth quarter that officially put the game out of reach. 98 of Wilson’s yards came in that final quarter and he would’ve added another 18-yard carry to his impressive resume, but a holding penalty on wide receiver Deuce Watts wiped it from the stat sheet.

“That was by far the best I would say he’s looked at any time,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “Anytime you rip off an 80-yarder, that’s a pretty good deal — and he had two touchdowns, one on the counter plays we ran. It was a big night for him.

“I know 14 years ago, he lost his father, so I was really happy for him to come out in his debut and rip off over 100 yards and two touchdowns.”

Packers’ Wilson Earned POTY Honors in His Conference

After transferring to Fort Valley State at the conclusion of his freshman year, Wilson’s intriguing concoction of size — 5-foot-11 and 226 pounds, according to the Packers’ official roster — and speed made him a prospect worth observing.

He played in 16 games over two collegiate seasons with the program, rushing for just north of 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 15 during his junior campaign. He added another 31 receptions for 278 yards and two more scores for the Wildcats, earning Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. Wilson still managed to somehow go undrafted.

He signed with the Denver Broncos as a rookie free agent on May 12, and in the span of 10 days, he was released and picked up by the Packers.

A New Challenger Has Emerged

Entering this summer, Tyler Goodson and Patrick Taylor were the favorites to land the third-string running back job. Goodson is an intriguing second-year player who found the end zone Friday night for the second time in as many preseason contests, dating back to last season. However, he carried just thrice for two yards against the Bengals before exiting the game with a shoulder injury.

Tyler Goodson left the game with a shoulder injury. Caleb Jones left with an ankle injury. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 12, 2023

The allure of Taylor resides in his ability to excel in pass protection and play on special teams. He has yet to truly offer anything groundbreaking as a runner — a fact that was supported in Cincinnati with a stat line that included just 19 yards on six carries.

The Packers spent a seventh-round pick on Lew Nichols III — the third seventh-round running back drafted by general manager Brian Gutekunst since 2019 — but he was one of the nine players to not dress Friday night, severely impacting his ability to crack the 53-man roster, let alone remain in the mix at running back.

Barring something unforeseen, Wilson — fueled by emotion — appears to be their primary challenger.

“My cousin and my brother told me, I didn’t even look at the date and they told me my first preseason game was going to be on the 11th,” Wilson said, unaware that he’d be showcasing his skill set on the anniversary of his father’s passing. “Throughout the whole week, I was like, ‘Damn, I’m really playing on the day my dad died.’

“It’s also a blessing to actually go out there and do what I have to do.”