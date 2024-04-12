Former Packers Receiver Signs With Saints: Report

Former Green Bay Packers players are finding new homes this offseason, and now wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown has finally found his next team after weeks of waiting.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted to X on April 12 that St. Brown had agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Saints have agreed to terms with FA WR Equanimeous St. Brown. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2024

The Saints have a few young options in Rashid Shaheed and A.T. Perry playing alongside Chris Olave. However, St. Brown could be a nice veteran addition with years of NFL experience.

Equanimeous St. Brown’s Football Career

He may not have the career of his younger brother, but St. Brown has continued to stay around the league as a late-round draft pick.

St. Brown was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school in California. His offers included programs like LSU, Miami, and Penn State, but he ultimately decided to attend Notre Dame.

Playing under Brian Kelly, St. Brown spent three years in South Bend with the Fighting Irish. His peak came as a sophomore in 2016, catching passes from the talented DeShone Kizer. He finished his college career with 92 receptions for 1,484 yards, and 13 touchdowns in 26 games played.

The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He showed flashes during his rookie season, but a season-ending ankle injury forced him miss his entire second year in the NFL.

St. Brown spent the following two years in a reserve role for the Packers before signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears in 2022. He started a career-high 16 games that season, earning another one-year deal for 2023.

Meanwhile, St. Brown’s younger brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown, continues to take the league by storm. The former fourth-round pick was a first-team All-Pro in 2023, catching 199 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Now, the older St. Brown will have a chance to serve in a veteran role in a relatively thin wide receiver room for the Saints in 2024. If he can do enough in training camp, he may even be able to secure some playing time.

Aaron Jones Highlights Former Packers in New Places

It’s been a busy offseason for former Packers players, who continue to find homes with new teams.

Aaron Jones highlights the group after a surprise release by the Packers this offseason. It took less than 24 hours before Jones found his next home, signing a one-year deal to join the rival Minnesota Vikings. Now, the Packers will be turning to free agent acquisition Josh Jacobs to lead their backfield instead of Jones.

A pair of former Packers signed deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. Former first-round safety Darnell Savage secured a three-year deal worth up to $21 million. Meanwhile, tight end Josiah Deguara was able to land a one-year deal of his own with the Jaguars.

Dean Lowry, who was once a key piece of Green Bay’s defensive line, secured a deal to stick around the league as well. He’ll be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing with the Bears in 2023.

The Packers have made some exciting moves of their own, while players no longer in Green Bay are continuing to secure contracts with new teams.