Green Bay Packers Set on Retaining Trio of In-House Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers intend to part ways with veteran inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell as part of a cost-saving move. The goal is to create some additional camp space, enabling them to be players in free agency and retain a few of their core special teams players.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Packers want to re-sign pending free agents Keisean Nixon, Eric Wilson, and Tyler Davis — all of whom saw the field in 2023.

“The Packers have been making moves that will create salary cap room so they have the option of being a player in free agency,” Silverstein wrote on March 10. “They are likely to pursue a safety and potentially players at other positions. In addition, they have several of their own free agents they want to re-sign, such as cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon, linebacker Eric Wilson and tight end Tyler Davis.”

Keisean Nixon Gives the Green Bay Packers a Field Tilter

Nixon, a two-time first-team All-Pro kickoff returner, held the crucial role of starting nickel cornerback for the Green Bay Packers defense throughout the 2023 season under Joe Barry.

According to Pro Football Focus, Nixon played a career-high 937 snaps, primarily in the slot, and received a defensive grade of 60.7, which is considered average by their metric. He had 80 tackles, 6 pass deflections, and 0.5 sacks in his first season as a starter.

PFF projects Nixon will earn a two-year, $8.5 million deal on the open market, with $4.5 million guaranteed. The dynamic he gives this young team is invaluable on special teams, and there were also promising moments as a cornerback — although safety could be an option under Jeff Hafley.

A consistent performer, Wilson has been a pivotal player in the special teams unit under Rich Bisaccia for the past two seasons. With over 500 total special teams snaps in the last 30 games for the Green Bay Packers, Wilson led the team in special teams tackles between 2022 and 2023.

Despite Davis suffering a season-ending knee injury in the preseason of 2023, he had showcased his significance as a core special teamer in 2022 and appeared set for another substantial role in 2023. He could also offer some nice depth behind Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims.

NFL Free Agency Opens Wednesday, March 13

All three Green Bay Packers players mentioned in the report have contracts set to expire, making them unrestricted free agents when the new league year commences on Wednesday, March 13.

Apart from Nixon, Wilson, and Davis, the Packers have several other unrestricted free agents, including key players like safety Darnell Savage, offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. — who the team has shown mutual interest in re-signing, running back A.J. Dillon — whom they’re expected to move on from, and tight end Josiah Deguara.

As the new league year approaches, the Packers are actively considering the future of these players. The legal tampering period, commencing on Monday at noon will allow upcoming unrestricted free agents to negotiate with other teams before the official start of the new league year at 3:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

You can expect the Green Bay Packers to be heavy players in free agency this offseason — due to the remaining options, they have to create space if needed.