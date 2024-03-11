Green Bay Packers Make Final Call on Future of David Bakhtiari

In a move many were expecting to come down the pipeline, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has officially decided to move on from his often-injured left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Packers are releasing Bakhtiari, creating $20.95M in cap space. However, Bakhtiari will still count $19.06M in dead money during 2024, per spotrac.

“A lot of emotion in this,” Bakhtiari wrote to Green Bay Packers fans on social media. “I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance and to me, that truly was enough. My 32 year old self is so damn proud of that 21 year old with no facial hair, bushy tail kid that just wanted to do his best. I’m so proud of you. For whatever happens next, I look forward to it.

“To the city and fans all across the world, I just want to say thank you. To the entire organization, Thank you. To entire coaching staffs, Thank you. To the entire support staff, Thank you. To my wife and daughter (Frankie and Felix): I hope you are proud. To my family (Debbie, Karl, Eric, Andrew, and Danielle): I hope I represented our name with pride these past 11 years in Green Bay. I cannot thank everyone, so I hope this post will suffice. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile, because it happened.”

David Bakhtiari Had a Remarkable Run With the Green Bay Packers

Selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, Bakhtiari enjoyed a highly decorated career in Green Bay while protecting Aaron Rodgers blindside.

From 2016 to 2020, Bakhtiari was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s premier players at left tackle and earned recognition with three second-team All-Pro selections and two first-team All-Pro honors.

Bakhtiari, known as one of the NFL’s top pass-blocking offensive tackles, appears destined for the Packers Hall of Fame. Moreover, with a return to the field and continued performance over the next few seasons, the Pro Football Hall of Fame could also be within his reach. That said, persistent knee issues over three consecutive seasons, coupled with an exorbitantly high cap number, ultimately brought an end to Bakhtiari’s remarkable 11-year tenure with the Packers.

Over the past three seasons, he only played in 13 games, with his sole appearance in 2023 limited to the season opener. With the newfound financial flexibility, the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

As Bakhtiari embarks on the next chapter of his NFL journey, he remains determined to continue playing and will now have the opportunity to explore potential landing spots with other teams.

Packers Have Quality In-House Options on the Offensive Line

With two starting-caliber offensive tackles already on the roster, Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom, the Green Bay Packers can now focus on bolstering positions such as safety and inside linebacker.

During the playoffs, Walker encountered multiple formidable opponents and held his own. Against the Cowboys, he faced off against Micah Parsons, while against the 49ers, he had to deal with Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Despite the tough competition, Walker demonstrated his potential by playing 123 snaps without conceding a sack. Additionally, in 62 pass protection snaps, he allowed only three pressures per PFF.

There’s reason to believe he could potentially be the Packers’ left tackle of the future. However, considering the amount of 2024 draft capital the Green Bay Packers have, it’s still possible the front office could spend a high pick and add some competition along the offensive line.