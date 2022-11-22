Packers Offensive Lineman Named Hall of Fame Semifinalist

The Green Bay Packers have been well represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of the most storied franchises in professional sports. The Packers could be represented once again in the 2023 Hall of Fame class with one of their former starters on the offensive line.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio announced its list of the modern-era semifinalists for the 2023 class. The 28 semifinalists included some legendary names like Dwight Freeney, Torry Holt, Devin Hester, and Hines Ward.

The list also included longtime NFL veteran and former Packers offensive guard Jahri Evans, who played with the team in his final season back in 2017 before retiring. The Packers went just 7-9 that season, missing the playoffs entirely while finishing third in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

While his career won’t be remembered primarily for his lone season in Green Bay, Packers fans will be glad to see a former member of the team represented in the list of semifinalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

A Hall of Fame Career for Jahri Evans

Even if his NFL career didn’t end on the brightest of notes, Jahri Evans will be remembered as one of the most consistent offensive guards of the last few decades.

Evans wasn’t expected to be a future NFL star in college, playing for a Division II program at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. He was a two-time Division II All-American at the program, but wasn’t selected until the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints ended up finding a hidden gem in Evans, who played 11 seasons with the franchise. During that span, he was named a first-team All-Pro four times, a second-team All-Pro once, was selected to six Pro Bowls and was a Super Bowl champion in the 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

After being released and then brought back in 2016, Evans left and joined the Packers in 2017, starting at right guard and protecting Aaron Rodgers in his only season with the team. After retiring following the 2017 season, he was later named to the 2010s All-Decade team.

Evans now resides in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, but he’s hoping that the voters in Canton will recognize his contributions and give him a gold jacket in 2023.

Green Bay’s Rivals Will Be Well Represented in 2023 Class

Evans isn’t a guarantee to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, at least not in 2023, but there are some other former NFC North stars who have very strong arguments to be enshrined next year.

Devin Hester was a nightmare for Green Bay special teams for nearly a decade with the Chicago Bears. An electric return specialist, Hester holds the NFL records for return touchdowns and punt return touchdowns in a career. A four-time first-team All-Pro, Hester has a very strong argument given his records and accolades.

Jared Allen will have a strong case as well. Although he started with the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen became a star with the Minnesota Vikings, even making the team’s Ring of Honor after retiring. His 136 career sacks are the 12th most in NFL history.

Neither player is guaranteed a spot, but even Packers fans will concede that both players are worthy of being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.