Packers Urged to Add Deep Threat to Pair With Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers have struck gold by taking Christian Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could give the offense another explosive playmaker for next season.

After a sluggish start to his rookie season, Watson has burst onto the scene as one of the most exciting receivers in football. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Romeo Doubs has had a strong impact when healthy as well, giving the Packers a pair of young weapons to build around.

However, the Packers could benefit by adding even more young talent at wide receiver. In their latest 2023 mock draft on Tuesday, December 27, The 33rd Team had the Packers taking Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt with the 17th overall pick.

“Hyatt gives the Packers a deep threat who can go vertical,” the site’s staff wrote. “He can play inside or outside and will give this offense a boost and take the pressure off of the other playmakers. Imagine him and Christian Watson on the field together. Aaron Rodgers probably can.”

Hyatt isn’t the only receiver the Packers could add in 2023, but his playmaking ability would give Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love another explosive weapon next season.

Jalin Hyatt’s Breakout Season

The Tennessee receiver hasn’t always been considered a first-round prospect, but the 2022 season he’s had for the Volunteers has helped his draft stock soar.

Hyatt was one of the top high school players in the state of South Carolina in 2020 as a 4-star recruit. Although he received some offers from top programs like Penn State and Michigan, Hyatt decided to take an opportunity to play in the SEC for the Volunteers.

The young receiver had a quiet first two seasons for the program, but became an elite weapon in 2022. In 12 games for the Volunteers, Hyatt has racked up 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, including a school record of five touchdown receptions in the upset win over Alabama.

Hyatt racked up the accolades in 2022. Along with being a first-team All-SEC selection, the Tennessee wideout was a unanimous All-American and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver.

At 6’0″ and 185 pounds, Hyatt is tremendous explosiveness and play speed that allows him to take the top off of any defense. With him and Watson both having elite speed, the Packers could have one of the more dangerous receiver duos in the league if they were to draft the Tennessee wideout.

What Does the Future Hold for Christian Watson?

After his incredible four-game stretch for the Packers, Watson has made his mark as a rookie, giving fans hope that he can be the next great receiver for the franchise.

Watson’s pro career got off to a disappointing start after dropping a 75-yard touchdown on his first NFL snap, then dealing with injuries that kept him off the field. However, his three-score performance against the Dallas Cowboys put him on the map, doing something that only Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss has done before.

Since then, Watson has been on a tear. He has caught 35 passes for 496 yards and seven touchdowns, adding another two rushing touchdowns as well. While he’s cooled off the past couple of weeks, his eight touchdowns over four games thrust him into the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

If he can stay healthy, Watson’s size and speed should help him as he works on his technique, potentially helping him develop into one of the top receivers in the NFL.