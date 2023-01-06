Former Packers Player Throws Shade at Vikings Over Cleats Debacle

Former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams has been one of the NFL’s most entertaining personalities throughout his career, and he didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts about wearing the right cleats at Lambeau Field.

Minnesota Vikings fans took to social media to claim unfairness about the field conditions in Green Bay after their blowout loss to the Packers. Even offensive coordinator Wes Phillips even discussed the issue with his players slipping in Week 17, suggesting that players were encouraged to wear different studs in their cleats to handle the on-field conditions.

Williams, now with the Detroit Lions, was asked about wearing different cleats at Lambeau Field prior to the team’s big matchup against the Packers in Week 18. The 27-year-old didn’t hold back with his answer, even calling out the Vikings over the issue.

“Just put on the studded things and stop trying to look cute,” Williams said at his locker during Friday’s media availability. “Don’t try and go out there and put on your little fancy cute shoes because they’re cute…and you’re out there slipping. And then after that, now you have to use that as an excuse. We don’t want excuses, we want to go out there and perform and go out there with a dub.”

Regardless of who he’s playing for, it’s clear that Williams has no sympathy for his NFC North rival after their loss to the Packers.

How Jamaal Williams Became a Fan Favorite in Detroit

It didn’t take long for Williams to become a star in Detroit, but the young running back has been a favorite of the fans wherever he’s played.

Williams was a dominant back for BYU in college. Over four seasons with the Cougars, he racked up 3,901 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry despite being more of an old-school back with power instead of explosive speed.

The Packers liked what Williams could bring to their offense, taking him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, the same draft that Green Bay took Aaron Jones out of UTEP. While Jones ended up becoming the star in Green Bay’s backfield, Williams established himself as the change-of-pace back behind him.

Williams had modest numbers in Green Bay, but the Packers running back became a fan favorite for his viral press conference answers and vibrant personality. The 27-year-old brought that same energy to Detroit after he joined the Lions in free agency prior to the 2021 season.

Now, the Lions running back leads the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns, racking up 994 yards in the process. He’ll have a chance for his first 1,000-yard season with just six yards in Week 18, with a chance to play spoiler against his former team.

Green Bay Has Nothing But Love for Jamaal Williams

He may no longer be in Green Bay, but head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers still have nothing but good things to say about Williams.

In the week leading up to the regular season finale, LaFleur shared his thoughts on the former Packers running back, even admitting that he finds it hard to root against Williams, although he he would try to do so in Week 18.

Rodgers was even more open about his feelings towards Williams.

“I’m a hugger, so if I see Jamaal, I’m giving him a hug,” Rodgers said. “I love Jamaal. He’s one of my all-time favorites. He’s one of the happiest teammates we’ve ever had, one of the greatest guys in the locker room that I’ve been able to work with.”

While he may not have had a massive impact in the box score, Williams’ presence is still felt in Green Bay because of his larger-than-life personality.