Packers Encouraged to Sign Record-Breaking Safety

The Green Bay Packers still have a pressing need at the safety position. Free agent Jamal Adams could be a fitting veteran to pair with the team’s blockbuster signing in Xavier McKinney.

Sayre Bedinger with Dairyland Express gave their list of free agents the Packers should pursue before the draft. The list included names like Justin Simmons and Mekhi Becton, but also an under-the-radar veteran in Adams.

“When it comes to big names available, there are few bigger than Adams at this point,” Bedinger wrote. “There are definitely worse options for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, and Adams is someone who could also help this team floating in the box at the linebacker position or playing a dime defensive back role.”

Adams’ legacy has been overshadowed by the infamous trade between the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. However, the 28-year-old could still be a logical signing for Green Bay’s defense.

Jamal Adams Is the Ultimate Buy-Low Free Agent

Adams is coming off of the worst year of his career in the NFL. However, that presents an opportunity for the Packers to bring him in on a cheaper veteran deal to prove he can still play at a high level.

Prior to his NFL career, Adams was a star for the LSU Tigers. He left Baton Rouge with two All-SEC selections and second-team All-American honors in 2016. Over 36 college games, Adams racked up 209 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

NFL scouts fell in love with Adams as a prospect, and the Jets took him with the sixth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. It didn’t take long for his presence to be felt, becoming a household name around the league in three seasons for the franchise.

However, Adams quickly became frustrated with the Jets, and was traded to the Seahawks for a massive haul in 2020. A motivated Adams broke the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5 in his first season in Seattle.

After three straight Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections, Adams is now struggling to stay healthy. His 2022 season ended with a torn quad in Week 1, and he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury at the end of 2023.

Injuries have kept Adams from playing at his peak level. However, if he can stay healthy in 2024, a team like the Packers could be getting a steal in free agency.

Adams Fits Green Bay’s New Defensive Scheme

The Packers hired former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator this offseason. The scheme that he’s bringing to Green Bay could be a perfect fit for Adams.

Hafley’s defensive scheme typically involves having a post safety and a box safety. McKinney will likely fill more of that post safety role with his skill set, while Adams could be the perfect box safety for Green Bay.

When healthy, Adams is capable of attacking downhill and getting into the backfield. His 9.5 sacks in 2020 show the kind of impact he can have when asked to attack downhill, and he’s still just 28 years old.

The Packers could look at other options in free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft. Still, if Adams is willing to take a cheaper short-term deal, he may be worth keeping an eye on.