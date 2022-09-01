Packers Working Out Big-Bodied Rookie Tight End: Sources

The Green Bay Packers could be turning to a big-bodied rookie for more depth at tight end as they prepare for their 2022 season opener.

According to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo, the Packers hosted former LSU tight end Jamal Pettigrew for a roster workout on September 1, potentially considering the 6-foot-7, 254-pound rookie for a role on their practice squad.

TE Jamal Pettigrew worked out for #Packers today, per sources. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) September 1, 2022

Pettigrew, 24, was primarily a blocking tight end during his time at LSU and spent his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer at McNeese State, catching 18 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, but he was released during the first round of cuts.

The Packers retained Robert Tonyan Jr., Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis for their initial 53-man roster, but they waived everyone else at the position — including Dominique Dafney, Nate Becker, Alize Mack and Sal Cannella — and have thus far invited none of them back to fill out their practice squad. While Tonyan seems to be making good progress toward playing in the opener against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11, they have generally kept at least one tight end among their reserves.

The Packers have, however, found their first practice-squad tight end already. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, they signed former Denver Broncos tight end Shaun Beyer to their practice squad on Thursday. While they might only feel like one tight end is necessary, perhaps Pettigrew can also earn himself a shot.

Packers signing tight end Shaun Beyer to their practice squad, per a league source. Former Iowa player who spent last year with the Denver Broncos #NFLTwitter — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2022

Will Davis Prove Worthy of Roster Spot?

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters shortly after this spring’s NFL draft that he believed the team “really had something” in Davis. They had signed the 25-year-old off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad last September and saw a few flashes from him in their offense during the final month of the 2021 regular season.

Unfortunately, Davis heads into the 2022 season needing to repair his reputation a bit after a rough preseason with the Packers. He caught two of the four passes thrown his way over three exhibition games, but one of his misses was a ball that bounced off his hands and turned into an interception for quarterback Jordan Love. He also fumbled away one of his receptions after a 7-yard gain, putting him in a tough spot as roster decisions were made.

That Jordan Love INT was on Tyler Davis (84). Love fired it and there was coverage but Davis had his hands on it. pic.twitter.com/ZPYmIgag4A — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 13, 2022

For now, the Packers are giving him a chance to redeem himself on the active roster, but it remains unclear how far they are willing to extend that courtesy. One costly mistake in the regular season is much worse than a handful in the preseason.

Packers Have Few Camp Options to Revisit

The Packers have some time to get their practice squad sorted for the regular season, even if it means filling up and trading out a piece along the way. If Pettigrew doesn’t work out, they can always bring in a number of other serviceable talents for workouts from the recent wave of roster cuts. As far as revisiting some of their camp tight ends, though, the options are pretty much nonexistent.

The Packers moved on from Dafney, Mack and Becker by the end of training camp, but all three of them were waived with injury designations and have since reverted back to the team’s injured reserve. That means they can either wait out the year on that list for a chance to sign a futures contract for next season or they can eventually expect to be waived with an injury settlement that allows them to find a new team.

Either way, none of them are options for this year’s roster, meaning the Packers could spend a good amount of time assessing free-agent tight ends in the coming weeks.