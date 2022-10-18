Packers Trade Proposal Brings 5-Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers are once again in the middle of trade rumors surrounding the wide receiver position. However, with how poorly the offense has played through the first six weeks of the 2022 season, a move is a very real possibility before the trade deadline.

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple league executive who were “certain” that the Packers would look into a possible trade for a wide receiver. Fowler mentioned that Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool would be an option, but other names are already starting to be tossed around.

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report gave their suggestions for trade ideas around the league, including a pair for the Packers. One of those ideas was involved sending a fifth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“The New Orleans Saints may be willing to part with wide receiver Jarvis Landry, as injuries and inconsistent quarterback play have plummeted the Saints to 2-4,” Knox said. “Landry is also playing on a one-year, $3 million deal. While he is dealing with an ankle injury, he could help the Packers. He showed that he can still be special with a seven-catch, 114-yard performance in the season opener. “

Knox also suggested the Packers send a late-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for defensive lineman Matthew Ioannidis.

Is Jarvis Landry Still a Dangerous Receiver?

At 29 years old, Landry may not have the production that he had earlier in his NFL career, but a change of scenery could help him return to his former glory in the right situation.

Coming out of high school in Lutcher, Louisiana, Landry was a 5-star recruit and the third-ranked receiver in the entire 2011 class. LSU and Texas A&M were the major contenders to land Landry, but he decided to stay in his home state to play for the Tigers. By his junior season of college, Landry became a household name with 77 receptions for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Thanks to his big junior season, Landry declared for the NFL a year early and was taken 63rd overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 draft. He spent four seasons in Miami before spending another four with the Cleveland Browns, and is now back in his home state in New Orleans. He led the NFL in receptions with 112 catches in 2017, and has been selected to five Pro Bowls.

Despite all of his success, Landry has struggled with production the last couple of seasons. An ankle injury is expected to sideline him for his third straight game in Week 7, and with the way the Saints are struggling, the veteran could be interested in being traded to play for a potential contender.

There’s still time until the trade deadline, but Landry could also want to stay in his home state, regardless of the team’s struggles.

Do the Packers Need Another Receiver?

Considering the moves the Packers made this offseason, a wide receiver move may not seem necessary until you take a look at the injuries they’ve suffered at the position.

After just two games, Sammy Watkins was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Rookie Christian Watson is also dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Week 6 game against the New York Jets, leaving Green Bay without its top speed threat.

To make matters worse, veteran wideout Randall Cobb is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. With the injuries the Packers are currently dealing with, the likes of Amari Rodgers and Juwann Winfree are expected to see significant playing time.

If the Packers are trying to keep everything together to try and make a playoff run, then a wide receiver addition might be necessary.