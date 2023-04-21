Packers Are ‘Sneaky’ Landing Spot for Dynamic Slot Receiver: Report

The Green Bay Packers have historically shied away from taking wide receivers in the first round, but general manager Brian Gutekunst is considering bucking that rend in the 2023 NFL Draft with a thrilling slot prospect.

As the Packers wrap up their top-30 visits with less than a week until the draft, top names including tight end Darnell Washington and offensive tackle Darnell Wright have been brought in to Green Bay. However, one notable omission from the team’s visits has been a first-round wide receiver, with the team preferring to bring in Day 2 and 3 prospects for visits.

That doesn’t mean that the Packers won’t take a receiver in the first round, however. ESPN’s Matt Miller shared that the Packers remain a “sneaky” landing spot for Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the draft quickly approaches.

“One longtime scout said JSN’s range was ‘anywhere from 12 to the mid-20s,’ depending on how teams view his average 4.48 speed (from his pro day) and the hamstring injury that robbed him of all but 62 snaps in 2022,” Miller said. “The Texans at pick No. 12 are a popular mock draft destination for Smith-Njigba, but one scout I spoke to said the Packers are a sneaky team to watch at No. 15.”

Depending on how the board falls, the Packers could finally take a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since they selected Javon Walker back in 2002.

The Packers Need Help at Wide Receiver

It may not seem like the most glaring need for the Packers, but Gutekunst would be wise to bring in at least one more player at the position this offseason.

As it currently stands, the Packers currently only have rookies under contract at wide receiver. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure were all taken by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft, while Bo Melton was a late-season addition after being picked up by the Seattle Seahawks coming out of Rutgers.

The Packers could very well go after a veteran wideout before the start of the season, much like they did with Sammy Watkins and Devin Funchess in previous years. However, the only name that has been linked to the Packers this offseason is New York Jets veteran Corey Davis, who is still under contract with the AFC franchise. There’s a chance that he could be cut or included in an Aaron Rodgers trade, but it doesn’t seem likely at the moment.

If that’s the case, then the Packers would be wise to add at least one talented receiver during this year’s draft weekend.

Latest on Aaron Rodgers

Despite the draft being less than a week away, the main focus for Packers and Jets fans is where things stand on an Aaron Rodgers trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that the two sides are dug in, and that there’s a very real possibility that a trade could wait to be finalized until after the draft. The Packers are asking for a second-round pick this year and a first-round pick in 2024, but Jets owner Woody Johnson has gotten cold feet after Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that he was likely planning to retire earlier this offseason.

All of this waiting could allow the Packers to start listening to other offers, and there are multiple teams that could be interested in making a trade for the four-time MVP. However, despite all of the waiting, signs are still pointing towards Rodgers playing in New York next year.