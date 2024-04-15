Packers Predicted to Land Home-Run Threat at Running Back

The Green Bay Packers may not be done shuffling their backfield, and former Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright could be an ideal fit for what they need in the 2024 NFL Draft.

SI.com’s Bill Huber gave a full seven-round mock draft in the wake of the news that Zach Tom could move to center. After taking offensive tackle Amarius Mims in the first round, Huber had the Packers taking Wright a few picks later.

“Running back wasn’t a huge need but I couldn’t look past Wright, who was our second-ranked running back prospect because he’s got the home-run-hitting ability the Packers don’t have with Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon,” Huber wrote. “With Dillon back on only a one-year deal, the Packers need to groom a back for a heavy role in 2025.”

A one-two punch of Jacobs and Wright could give Green Bay one of the most exciting running back tandems in the NFL.

Jaylen Wright Scouting Report

There are a handful of exciting running back prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, none of them have the home-run speed that Wright brings to the table.

Wright was only a 3-star recruit out of Durham, North Carolina. His offers included only a handful of prominent Power Five schools, but he was able to land with the Tennessee Volunteers.

After two quiet seasons, Wright had a breakout year in 2023. Along with second-team All-SEC honors, he averaged a head-turning 7.4 yards per carry for 1,013 yards.

Wright comes into the league with a wiry frame at 5’10” and 210 pounds. He posted some head-turning numbers in the pre-draft process, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds along with an 11’2″ broad jump. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) came in at 9.8 out of 10.

Jaylen Wright is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.80 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 37 out of 1804 RB from 1987 to 2024. Pro day pending.https://t.co/rjqyRvn056 pic.twitter.com/XTAAwow5tf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 26, 2024

Explosiveness and speed are Wright’s calling cards as a prospect. Any run can turn into a potential touchdown wants Wright finds a crease, or makes one with his sudden jump cut.

There are some concerns about Wright’s vision and upright running style. However, with the right coaching, the former Tennessee running back could quickly develop into one of the league’s most exciting running backs.

Green Bay Could Use Another Running Back

The Packers made a big free agent signing at running back, but still need another long-term option.

Jacobs is expected to be the workhorse in Green Bay after signing a four-year, $48 million contract. The former first-team All-Pro will have big shoes to fill, however, replacing a fan favorite in Aaron Jones.

The Packers parted ways with Jones this offseason after being unable to agree to a pay cut. Instead of keeping Jones for a one-two punch with Jacobs, the former Packers running back signed a one-year deal with the rival Minnesota Vikings.

AJ Dillon returned on a one-year deal, but at such a low salary that it’s not a guarantee he’ll stay on the 53-man roster after training camp. Emmanuel Wilson could end up usurping Dillon on the depth chart after showing flashes as an undrafted rookie in 2023.

Dillon and Wilson don’t exactly inspire confidence as the second-string running back. Instead, a promising and explosive rookie like Wright could be the kind of change-of-pace back that the Packers need in 2024 and beyond.