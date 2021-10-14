Packers Give Cautious Update on Jaylon Smith vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers are still not sure whether Jaylon Smith will be reinforcing their inside linebacker corps in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

“We’re working hard toward that, but that’s kind of a wait-and-see type deal,” LaFleur told reporters after practice on October 14. “We’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week and whether or not he’s ready to go.”

The Packers only just signed Smith to their active roster on October 7 and ruled him a healthy inactive during Week 5’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals to give him additional time to get up to speed with their defense. On a positive note, though, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Smith was practicing in Wednesday’s first session of the week, which looks good for his availability on Sunday in Chicago.

Smith was an every-game starter for the Dallas Cowboys over the past three seasons, playing on more than 3,000 defensive snaps and tallying 417 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 18 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in that span. The trick for the Packers will be finding the best way to pair his playmaking presence with starter De’Vondre Campbell, who has been a bright spot for their defense in the first five games as their leading tackler (49) and defensive signal-caller.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!