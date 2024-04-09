Packers Meeting With Receiver Compared to Doug Baldwin: Report

The Green Bay Packers have an exciting group of young receivers, but the team is still doing its homework on Jermaine Burton ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft with a top-30 visit.

Wyatt Fulton with Tide 100.9 posted a screenshot from Burton’s Instagram to X on Tuesday, April 9. The photo included a geotag showing that Burton was in Green Bay, presumably to meet with the Packers.

Burton isn’t the only former Alabama Crimson Tide player meeting with the Packers. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has also had a top-30 visit to Green Bay.

The Packers have found plenty of success drafting young receivers around Jordan Love. Two rookies from last year in Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks became key contributors in Green Bay’s offense.

General manager Brian Gutekunst may not take a receiver early, but they could take a flier on a player like Burton on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

Jermaine Burton Scouting Report

Burton has experience playing at the highest levels of college football, playing for two top-tier programs in the SEC.

The Georgia Bulldogs recruited Burton, a 4-star recruit at the time out California. After two seasons of modest success and a national championship ring, he decided to transfer to Georgia’s biggest competition in Alabama.

Burton saw much more success with the Crimson Tide. He finished his two seasons at Alabama with 79 receptions for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns.

At just over 6’0″ and 192 pounds, Burton has a solid frame and very good explosiveness that makes him a legitimate deep threat. His explosiveness and play speed allows him to get open all over the field, and his foot quickness and wiggle allows him to quickly get in and out of his breaks.

However, Burton isn’t the best receiver after the catch in eluding or breaking tackles. He also tends to play a bit too high on his toes, keeping him from effectively sinking his hips into his route stem, which could make him an even more deadly route runner.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department compares Burton to longtime Seattle Seahawks legend Doug Baldwin. If he can have even a similar type of career as Baldwin, it would make sense why the Packers are interested in the young receiver.

Other Packers Top-30 Visits

The Packers are busy bringing in prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, and there have been some intriguing names coming to Green Bay besides Burton.

One of the earlier visits that turned heads was linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. An electric and explosive prospect, Cooper could be an ideal fit playing alongside Quay Walker in Green Bay’s new defensive scheme.

The Packers are also doing their homework on other defensive backs besides McKinstry. The most notable name among the DB visits is Florida State’s Jerrian Jones. He’ll likely play in the slot at the NFL level, and could be a potential developmental backup behind Keisean Nixon.

Top offensive linemen are also being brought in by general manager Brian Gutekunst. Georgia’s Amarius Mims and Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton are viewed as top-30 players on the consensus big board. Either prospect could be an option for the Packers with the 25th pick.

Other visits include Kentucky running back Ray Davis, Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, and several others.