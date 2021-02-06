Packers’ Top Candidate Turns Down Coordinator Job: Report

Matt LaFleur’s top choice to become the Packers‘ next defensive coordinator will not be relocating to Green Bay.

According to Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal, LaFleur offered the job to Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard after interviewing him over Zoom on Tuesday and in-person on Thursday, but the 38-year-old college assistant declined the offer Friday night and decided to stay with the Badgers.

“It was me choosing UW,” Leonhard said, via Oates. “I want to stay at UW. I want to be at this level right now. Extremely flattered, awesome opportunity, but it was not the right time for me to go back to the NFL.”

After careful consideration, University of #Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard informed #Pqckers coach Matt LaFleur Friday night that he will not accept the same position in Green Bay, according to Leonhard and his agent, Tim Valentyn of Madison. (More to come) — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) February 6, 2021

The Packers have been looking to fill their vacant coordinator position since Jan. 29 when they parted ways with Mike Pettine, who had led their defense for the past three seasons. After interviewing at least nine different candidates for the position throughout this week — including internal option Jerry Gray — LaFleur appeared to have narrowed down the search to Leonhard and Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero.

Now, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the two frontrunners would seem to be Evero and Los Angeles Chargers defensive pass game coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Barry, both of whom have experience working with LaFleur from their 2017 season together on Sean McVay’s first Rams staff.

It's sounding like LaFleur is leaning more toward Joe Barry than Ejiro Evero as his next defensive coordinator. The two were together with the Los Angeles Rams in '17. Barry has experience as a coordinator in Detroit ('07-'08) and Washington ('15-'16). — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

