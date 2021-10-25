Packers’ Top Defensive Coach Likely Out for Cardinals Matchup

The Green Bay Packers will most likely have to face their next challenge without their top defensive coach on the sidelines.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, October 25, and is now expected to miss their Week 8 road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday Night Football. He added, though, that Barry will still participate virtually in the team’s planning for the week.

#Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He will surely miss Thursday’s game against the #AZCardinals, though he will be part of the planning virtually. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2021

The Packers have not yet announced which of their defensive coaches will step up to handle Barry’s responsibilities against the Cardinals, but they do have a little experience in shifting around their defensive coaching staff this season. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was also forced to miss a game due to the league’s COVID protocols in Week 2, prompting the team to redistribute his duties among Wendel Davis (defensive quality control), Kirk Olivadotti (inside linebackers) and Mike Smith (outside linebackers) for their matchup with the Detroit Lions.

The Packers’ entire coaching staff is vaccinated under the NFL’s guidelines for the 2021 season, which state that everyone who is either a Tier 1 (coaches and trainers) and a Tier 2 (general managers, assistant coaches, football operations staff, etc.) employee “should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so.”

Fortunately, Barry’s vaccination status means that he could potentially return in time to lead the defense against the unbeaten Cardinals. He would need to return two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart and show no symptoms in order to be cleared for action.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!