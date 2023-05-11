Packers Urged to Beef up Secondary With $34 Million Safety

The Green Bay Packers need to improve the safety net on the back end of their defense and can take a few different paths to get there.

Green Bay can re-sign Adrian Amos, who hit free agency in March after his fourth season with the Packers. General manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged Amos’ return remained a possibility during a media session less than two weeks ago. But if the franchise chooses a new face, perhaps its best option is John Johnson III, most recently of the Cleveland Browns.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, May 10, made the argument for bringing Johnson in to patrol the deep end of Lambeau Field this upcoming season.

Safety was a sore spot for the Packers last season. Adrian Amos remains unsigned after giving up a passer rating of 107.7 when targeted. Darnell Savage remains on the roster but graded 87th out of the 88 safeties rated by [Pro Football Focus] last season. Rudy Ford should get the opportunity to slot into Amos’ role. He started six games last season and was 17th in PFF’s rankings. However, Savage shouldn’t just walk back into a starting role without competition. Maybe that comes in the form of Tarvarius Moore. He’s one of the two external free agents the Packers signed this offseason. But he only played 41 defensive snaps for the [San Francisco 49ers] last season. Bringing in Johnson would give them another legitimate option to replace Savage — one who happens to have familiarity with [defensive coordinator Joe] Barry’s coaching and system.

John Johnson III Among Top-Paid NFL Safeties During Browns Tenure

Johnson will play most of the 2023 campaign, his seventh in the NFL, at the age of 27. While sometimes a shaky tackler, what Johnson is sure to bring to the table is solid pass coverage.

Opposing quarterbacks completed 55.1% of the passes thrown Johnson’s way last year, achieving a collective passer rating of 82.8 against him, per Pro Football Reference. He has broken up 41 passes, made 12 interceptions and forced four fumbles over the course of his career.

Johnson signed a three-year deal worth $33.75 million to join the Browns in 2021 after playing his first four seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland cut him in March in the interest of saving $9.75 million against its 2023 salary cap.

John Johnson III Offers Packers Upgrade Over Adrian Amos

Amos was one of the better safeties in the NFL across his first three campaigns with the Packers, but had a down year in 2022. When looking at Amos and Johnson side-by-side, it is hard to argue that Johnson doesn’t offer Green Bay an upgrade at the position.

Johnson is three years younger than Amos and was a considerably better pass defender last season. The real issue for the Packers is liable to come down to a cost/benefit analysis, factoring in the price of each player compared to his on-field value.

Green Bay had access to roughly $16.85 million in cap space as of May 11 but must allocate a substantial portion of those funds to sign its 2023 draft picks. The Packers also need a run-stopper, an extra man in the edge rush rotation and a veteran wide receiver to play third fiddle to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.