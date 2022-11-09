Packers Claim Former First-Round Safety Off Waivers

The Green Bay Packers have had plenty of struggles on both sides of the ball, but the defense might be getting a much-needed boost after an addition made by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Things are going downhill fast for the Packers, who are no 3-6 after suffering their fifth straight loss in Week 9 to the Detroit Lions. That losing streak has almost completely eliminated the Packers from playoff contention given the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings currently in strong command of the NFC North. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have just a five percent chance of making the playoffs.

With the Packers struggling on defense as well as offense, the team was awarded former first-round safety Johnathan Abram off of waivers after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the move on Twitter.

The Packers claimed former Raiders’ Johnathan Abram on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2022

Abram spent time with current Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was the interim head coach for the Raiders last season. Bisaccia helped lead the Raiders to a playoff appearance after previous head coach Jon Gruden was fired.

Who is Johnathan Abram?

He may not be a big name anymore, but coming out of college expectations were high for the former first-round pick.

Coming out of high school in Columbia, Mississippi, Abram was only a 3-star recruit. Despite that, Abram drew interest from a ton of top FBS programs including Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Louisville. However, Abram originally decided to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Abram transferred out of Georgia after his freshman season, going from a JUCO program to Mississippi State as a junior for his final two years of eligibility. He made the most of his opportunities back in the SEC, making first-team All-SEC and third-team All-American teams as a senior in 2018.

With his production and athleticism in the SEC, Abram was taken with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Unfortunately, Abram was a disappointing draft pick, missing almost his entire rookie season with injury, then struggling to play over the last few seasons.

Although he has racked up over 250 career tackles, Abram has never recorded a sack and has produced just three interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Abram has posted a grade under 50 out of 100 in three of four seasons, with his highest season grade being only 56.9.

Abram struggled during his time with the Raiders, but he’s hoping that a change of scenery will revive his career in Green Bay.

Could Abram Replace Darnell Savage?

As a new face on the team, Abram will have to prove himself in order to earn a starting job, or at the very least reps on defense. However, there’s an opportunity for Abram to snag a starting job from struggling safety Darnell Savage.

Savage has never taken the next step that Packers fans were hoping for as a former first-round pick. In fact, his level of play has fallen off so much that analysts encouraged the Packers to trade away Savage prior to the trade deadline.

Neither first-round safety has played at a high level over the last few years, but at the very least Abram’s presence will allow the two safeties to compete for opportunities, potentially elevating the play of both players. If that doesn’t happen, then the Packers will need to look to free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft to find another starting-caliber safety.