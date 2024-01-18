Packers Predicted to Trade 2nd, 4th-Rounders for $72 Million DT

The Green Bay Packers have exceeded expectations trading Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers over the past two years, and the coming offseason could see the team begin building its ranks back up with star players.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, January 16, predicted Green Bay will look to the trade market as well as free agency in the coming months and ultimately deal for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

It would likely cost the club the better of of its two Round 2 draft selections this year plus more to get a deal done, but parting with these picks would well be worth the value Allen will add to this defense.

The Packers still have a real need in the defensive trenches after allowing a lowly 126.3 rushing yards per game and tallying a middling 45 sacks in 2023. Allen would be an ideal solution to both issues and can slide over to defensive end in Green Bay’s 3-4 front.

Allen had openly expressed frustration with how the Commanders were faring during a trying 2023 campaign. He’s previously admitted that despite growing up as a fan of the team in Virginia, he’s given thought to playing elsewhere and wants to be part of a winning franchise. While he hasn’t officially requested a trade, it’s possible he won’t have to if the team implements a full-blown rebuild.

Jonathan Allen Offers Packers 2-Time Pro-Bowl Talent on Reasonable Contract

Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler, earning the honors in consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022.

His production took a step back this season, as Allen amassed 5.5 sacks compared to 7.5 and 9 sacks, respectively, in the two years prior. However, Pro Football Focus still rated the defensive tackle as a well-above-average pass rusher for his position and his contributions to that facet of the defense should aid the likes of outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

Allen is two years into a four-year, $72 million contract. However, his base salary over the final two seasons of the deal is only $29.5 million. That makes him more affordable for a Packers team that had $8 million in estimated salary cap space for 2024 as of Wednesday.

Jordan Love, Packers to Take on 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

The Packers have been sellers more so than buyers on the trade market over the last couple of offseasons, accumulating draft picks. The strategy has served them well on the offensive side of the football, where the youngest offense in the NFL has found its footing under first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay’s front office is no doubt already planning for the trade market and free agency, which officially opens on March 13. However, the team’s season isn’t done just yet.

After traveling into AT&T Stadium and blowing out the No. 2-seeded Dallas Cowboys by a score of 48-32, Love and the Packers will head to the Bay Area on Saturday to take on the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

As of Wednesday, Green Bay is a 9.5-point underdog to San Francisco, per Draft Kings Sportsbook.