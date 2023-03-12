Former No. 2 Pick Pitched as Backup to Packers’ Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have made it clear they’re out on Aaron Rodgers, though big decisions at the quarterback position won’t end once he is traded.

The Packers are on the cusp of becoming Jordan Love’s team but his exceedingly limited sample size of minutes in meaningful games poses at least as many questions as it does answers about exactly what Green Bay has under center with the first-year starter entering the fourth season of his NFL career. A steady and proven backup is a critical piece the Packers must add this offseason and a handful of suitable options exist.

Among the best and most experienced of those options is Marcus Mariota, who has a close history with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.