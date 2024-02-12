Packers Make Final Call on QB Jordan Love’s Contract

Jordan Love is the Green Bay Packers next franchise quarterback, and he’s about to get paid like it.

The Packers and Love have yet to hash out the exact number, but Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Super Bowl Sunday that the Packers plan to ink Love to a long-term deal in or around June 2024 that represents “fair-market” value for a starting NFL quarterback.

The Packers did a Band-Aid deal for Love prior to the 2023 season — a one-year, $22.5 million extension through 2024 that got him a raise in 2023 before Green Bay would’ve had to pick up Love’s fifth-year option. Because that deal was done in May, it likely won’t be until this coming May that his contract is touched again. The Packers are expected to be willing to discuss a new, fair-market deal for Love that pays him like a true starter. QB deals often happen in June or before the start of training camp, and that timeline makes sense. Still just 25 years old, Love is now in line for the first big-time payday of his career.

Spotrac predicts Love’s market value at $44.8 million annually ($179.4 million total) over a new four-year deal.

Jordan Love Honors History of QB Play in Green Bay as He Leads Packers Into Future

The enormity of what it means to be the next in line to follow Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers — the two MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who directly preceded him — is not lost on Love.

Love spoke about what it means to assume that mantle, which it now appears he will hold for several seasons to come, during a radio hit on “The Jim Rome Show” during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.

“Man, it is very special to be quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. It’s the legacy that came before me, all the great quarterbacks that have been there with Aaron, Brett,” Love said, per Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

“Green Bay produces Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and it’s an honor to be able to follow these guys,” Love continued. “It definitely holds you to a higher standard, and you want to go out there and compete and be the best out there and be the next great quarterback in Green Bay. But it’s a special place to be. The fans are special in Green Bay. So, I’m loving being a part of that and hoping to carry on the legacy and tradition of great quarterback play.”

Jordan Love Among Best QBs in NFL in First Season as Starter

Love was magnificent down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, showing up in the biggest moments just like those great Green Bay QBs who came before him.

The Packers finished the year 7-3, including three straight victories in the final three weeks of the regular season, to earn the final NFC playoff spot with a record of 9-8. Love threw just one interception during the team’s final eight games before torching the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 272 yards, three TDs and a nearly perfect passer rating on Super Wildcard Weekend.

He struggled more against the San Francisco 49ers in the Packers’ Divisional Round loss, throwing two interceptions, including one that sealed defeat. Still, Love put all doubts to rest as to who will captain Green Bay’s offense for years to come, doing so on the strength of a playoff run following a season in which the QB threw for 4,159 yards, 32 TDs and just 11 INTs.