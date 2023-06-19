Packers Starter Named To NFLPA Rising Stars List

The Green Bay Packers have a handful of established veterans heading into the 2023 season, but one new starter has been named to the NFLPA’s Rising Stars list in a group of impressive up-and-coming playmakers.

The NFLPA releases a yearly Rising Stars list highlighting the top rookies and veterans set to have breakout seasons. Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Anthony Richardson led the group of rookies, while San Francisco 49ers breakout star Brock Purdy was No. 1 on the list for veterans.

Only one other quarterback was listed on the group of veterans, with Packers QB Jordan Love coming in at the No. 10 spot. Other veterans to make the list included exciting wideouts like George Pickens and Chris Olave along with some flashy running backs in Tony Pollard and Breece Hall.

While Love is the most unproven veteran on the list with just one career start, the NFLPA still has high hopes for Green Bay’s former first-round pick.

A Busy Offseason For Jordan Love

While the Packers are still mulling options for potential backup quarterbacks, this offseason has shown that the team is all in on Love taking over as the starting QB in 2023.

The 24-year-old quarterback has already earned the support of some of the team’s top veterans like running back Aaron Jones. Earlier this offseason, the Pro Bowl running back shared his thoughts on how Love has handled the transition from backup to starter.

“He did it the right way, he waited his time and you never heard one peep or complaint out of him,” Jones told reporters. “We all love Jordan here, and he has everyone’s full respect and we’re all going to go lay it out on the line for him.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur has praised Love for the progress he’s made during offseason workouts, and now the new Packers starting quarterback is enjoying his time off. The 24-year-old joined rival quarterback Justin Fields for a quarterback camp in Paris, allowing him to work on his game while enjoying a trip overseas.

Love will return shortly after his trip to France to get back to work with the Packers, but right now the 24-year-old is busy experiencing what it’s like to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers Continues Making News

Despite Love taking over in Green Bay, national media outlets continue to heavily focus on Rodgers and his new team in the New York Jets.

A recent report from FS1’s Craig Carthon suggested that the New England Patriots had attempted to trade for Rodgers prior to his move to their AFC East rival. However, Rodgers’ agent let the Patriots know that the Jets were the only team he was interested in being traded to this offseason.

Meanwhile, another former Packers starter is reuniting with Rodgers in the Big Apple. After multiple former Green Bay veterans signed on with New York, former Packers safety Adrian Amos is the latest to sign with the Jets, landing a one-year deal with the AFC contender.

Although Packers fans are ready to move on and usher in the Jordan Love era, Rodgers will continue to attract attention by media outlets for as long as he’s still playing in the NFL.