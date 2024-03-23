QB Jordan Love Makes Daring Prediction for Packers’ 2024 Season

The Green Bay Packers shocked just about everyone but themselves by first making a run to the playoffs, and then to within three points of the NFC Championship Game.

Surprise won’t surround the Packers if they replicate that success in 2024 under the leadership of quarterback Jordan Love. In fact, Love made a bold declaration on Friday, March 22 while speaking with “The Pivot” podcast about what Green Bay will accomplish in his second season as the starter.

“The confidence from top to bottom is there. The organization believes that it’s the perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year,” Love said. “Those conversations we had after that 49ers game were, ‘Man like, work harder, try and find ways to get better, because next year we’re gonna do it.’ There’s no more, ‘We’re a young team.’ There’s no more of those what ifs. People know what we’re about now.”

Packers Making Moves Like Team Intending to Compete for Super Bowl Next Season

Green Bay’s front office doubled-down on its Super Bowl aspirations this offseason with two big splashes in free agency.

The first arrived in the form of safety Xavier McKinney. He replaces five-year starter and former first-round pick Darnell Savage, who left Green Bay to join the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in March.

McKinney signed a four-year, $67 million contract after Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked him the 4th-best safety in the NFL in 2023 out of 95 players who saw enough snaps to qualify at the position.

The Packers’ other big-time signing was 2022 All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, who the team added on a four-year contract worth $48 million total. Green Bay’s decision to release Aaron Jones after he refused a 50% pay cut facilitated its pursuit of Jacobs.

Jones landed with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year contract, while the Packers subsequently decided to bring backup RB AJ Dillon back into the fold on a one-year deal of his own.

Packers Boast Stacked Roster That Will Be Even Better in 2024

Jacobs joins a Love-led offense complete with what was the youngest set of skill players in the league last season.

Despite their lack of experience, the foursome of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks all finished in the top half of NFL wide receivers based on PFF’s advanced analytics rankings.

The Packers also own the No. 25 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, where Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN predicts the franchise will address a need at edge rusher by selecting Laiatu Latu out of UCLA.

“Sure, [the Packers] drafted Lukas Van Ness a year ago in Round 1, but he’s more of a power rusher and run-stopper than a true double-digit sack machine,” Kiper wrote. “Latu put up 111 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons, racking up 23.5 sacks. He has elite pass-rushing skills and is already advanced in his technique. The reason he’s not a surefire top-15 pick is because he has some medical questions … I love his fit with the Packers, though.”