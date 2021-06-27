Josh Jackson Among 5 Packers Veterans on 2021 Roster Bubble

Green Bay Packers players are due to report to training camp in exactly one month, and while the status of Aaron Rodgers seems to be the No. 1 thing on everyone’s mind, several other veterans on the roster bubble are expected to be fighting for their futures in Green Bay this summer.

With the possible exception of Rodgers, the Packers are anticipating everyone on their 90-man offseason roster to report for camp on July 27 and will have about two weeks to size up the group before being required to make their first cuts. Teams will trim down to 85 players on Aug. 17 after their first preseason game, going down to 80 on Aug. 24 before finally setting their 53-man roster on Aug. 31.

Here’s a closer look at several Packers who could be in danger of losing their roster spots this summer if they disappoint throughout camp and the preseason:

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Jace Sternberger, TE

Sternberger could be on his last legs heading into his third NFL training camp with the Packers. The 2019 third-round pick has caught 15 of 19 passes thrown his way for 129 yards and two touchdowns over his 20 career games, but he was unable to carve out a meaningful role behind Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis in 2020. Even 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara seemed to have gained preference over Sternberger before suffering an ACL tear in Week 4.

To make matters worse, Sternberger will also be suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season after violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He will still have the chance to fight for his job in camp and the preseason, but anything less than improvement could see him replaced on the depth chart.

Biggest competition: Dominique Dafney

Oren Burks, LB

When the Packers took Burks in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, the idea was he could become a reliable second inside linebacker alongside Blake Martinez with enough versatility to play some defensive back when necessary. Instead, through 42 career games for the Packers, Burks has mostly been reduced to a special teams asset after displaying poor pass coverage skills (13 completions allowed on 18 targets) and failing to produce more than a few splash plays.

Maybe there is something new defensive coordinator Joe Barry can find in Burks that his predecessor, Mike Pettine, couldn’t. After all, Pettine toiled with having him take snaps at outside linebacker in 2020. The odds are stacked against Burks, though, with Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin both coming off promising rookie seasons and the Packers recently signing veteran De’Vondre Campbell to beef up the position. If a fourth inside ‘backer is convincingly better than Burks in camp, he could be sent packing.

Biggest competition: Ty Summers & Isaiah McDuffie

Josh Jackson, CB

How the Packers value Jackson at this point is something of a mystery. The 2018 second-round pick started 10 games and broke up 10 passes during his rookie season, but he has been nearly forgotten in the cornerback rotation over the past two years. While Jackson did start five games in 2020 while Kevin King was injured and mostly did well with his opportunities, he was immediately buried on the depth chart upon King’s return and was ruled a healthy inactive in six of Green Bay’s final eight games, including the playoffs.

Coming in 2021 camp, the Packers have two new rookies — most prominently, first-rounder Eric Stokes — and several other young options vying for a role in a rotation that hasn’t shrunk from last year. King and slot corner Chandon Sullivan are also both back to reprise their roles after being re-signed in free agency. If Jackson is going to avoid the chopping block, he is going to have to truly deliver on his second-round potential with unrestricted free agency on the horizon in 2022.

Biggest competition: Shemar Jean-Charles & Kabion Ento

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

The Packers have a great deal to consider about the future of their wide receiver room heading into this year’s training camp. Amari Rodgers, this year’s third-round pick, and undrafted rookie Bailey Gaither are the only two wideouts signed beyond the upcoming season. While some will surely get a chance to earn their keep throughout the year, not everyone will be lucky enough to make the initial 53-man roster.

St. Brown could easily be one of the left-behind receivers when cuts are made in August. The 2018 sixth-round pick showed immediate potential as a rookie when he caught 21 passes for 328 yards in limited opportunities, but his contributions have been less inspiring since then. St. Brown has missed 20 of the Packers’ last 32 regular-season games with injuries and been unsuccessful at setting himself apart when healthy. He finished 2020 with the team’s 10th-most receptions behind three running backs and three tight ends.

The Packers essentially have four solid locks for their receiving rotation between Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and the rookie Rodgers, meaning they will likely have no more than two openings for one of the seven other wideouts on their offseason roster. Every good impression is going to count for St. Brown through camp and the three-game preseason.

Biggest competition: Devin Funchess, Malik Taylor & Juwann Winfree

Tyler Lancaster, DL

The Packers’ defensive line has been a tense subject for fans over the past several seasons. While Kenny Clark makes for an outstanding centerpiece at nose tackle, they have struggled to support him with consistent talent at the end spots. Originally, it looked like veteran Dean Lowry — who has not lived up to his expensive contract — could be on his way out the door heading into 2021, but he became a near-lock to make the 53-man roster after restructuring his deal in May. Now, it is Lancaster who has been placed on bubble watch.

Lancaster has seen action in 43 games since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018, tallying a combined 79 tackles with 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and five pressures and standing out as a special teams weapon. The rise of 2019 fifth-round pick Kingsley Keke and the new arrival of 2021 fifth-rounder T.J. Slaton, though, has raised questions about his utility on the defense moving forward. The Packers did bring back Lancaster in free agency, but only after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent and let him test the waters with other teams.

Biggest competition: T.J. Slaton & Willington Previlon