Packers Projected to Land Josh Myers Replacement

The Green Bay Packers could be replacing center Josh Myers this offseason, and one of the options to upgrade the position could be in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dane Brugler shared his full seven-round mock draft on Wednesday, April 17. The mock included plenty of intriguing players for the Packers, including Jackson Powers-Johnson with the 25th pick.

“There are several ways the Packers can attack the offensive line in the draft,” Brugler wrote. “One of those is to select Powers-Johnson, who can provide an upgrade at center and allow Green Bay to keep Zach Tom at tackle while moving Josh Myers to guard.”

Myers wouldn’t be guaranteed a starting guard spot, but Powers-Johnson would be an immediate upgrade at center.

Other picks from the mock include running back Ray Davis and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Scouting Report

Interior offensive linemen need to really stand out to be first-round picks. Powers-Johnson checks that box after a dominant 2023 season at Oregon.

Before his college career, Powers-Johnson was a 4-star recruit and one of the player high school players in Utah. His offers included some in-state schools and Pac-12 programs, but he decided to join a powerhouse by committing to Oregon.

Powers-Johnson had to patiently wait his turn at Oregon. He didn’t start until this most recent season, but the wait paid off. He finished the year as a unanimous All-American and Rimington Trophy winner as the nation’s best center.

Coming in at 6’3″ and 328 pounds, Powers-Johnson has a solid frame for an interior lineman. He has a very good anchor to dig his heels in and use his size to stonewall pass rushers.

Despite the larger frame, Powers-Johnson also does a very good job operating in space. He takes great angles to wash out defenders, and has the play speed to operate well in the second level. He’ll need to work on his technique, particularly in the run game, but the tools and ability are there.

This year’s offensive line class is extremely deep. That could lead to Powers-Johnson sliding down the board, allowing a team like the Packers to potentially scoop him up.

Josh Myers’ Replacement Could Be Zach Tom

The Packers could draft a center, or they could kick right tackle Zach Tom inside.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky suggested that the Packers view Tom as a potential Hall of Fame center leading up to the draft. He also indicated that the team could be ready to move on from Myers after 2024.

Tom was a very solid right tackle for the Packers this past season. Pro Football Focus credited him with just two sacks on 700 pass blocking snaps in 2023. Still, the Packers reportedly believe that Tom could be even more dominant if kicked inside.

If that’s the case, then the Packers could alter their early draft strategy and make a run at a potential right tackle. That would line up with some of the team’s recent top-30 visits, which have included former Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims.

Regardless of how fans feel about a potential move, the Packers have enough of a track record of developing linemen that they won’t be too concerned with whatever the team wants to do.