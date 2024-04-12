Packers Expected to Bench Josh Myers for Breakout Star: Report

The Green Bay Packers are expected to move on from Josh Myers in favor of Zach Tom at the center position in the near future.

Appearing on the Wilde & Tausch radio show, ESPN.com Packers reporter Rob Demovsky shared a head-turning tidbit about Myers’ future in 2024 and beyond.

“I think the starting center is on this team, but it’s not Josh Myers,” Demovsky said.

Demovsky also noted that he expects Myers to no longer be in Green Bay in 2025. Instead of sticking with Myers, he noted that the Packers are extremely high on Tom being kicked inside from right tackle to center.

“I was told by a couple of people within the organization,” Demovsky said. “They think Zach Tom is a Pro Bowl right tackle, an All-Pro guard, and a potential Hall of Fame center.”

Zach Tom Makes Sense as a Josh Myers Replacement

Myers has struggled with consistency at the NFL level, and now he might be getting replaced after just a few seasons in Green Bay.

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Myers was a star center at Ohio State before going pro. Unfortunately, he struggled getting off to a hot start with the Packers. A knee injury forced him onto injured reserve, causing him to miss significant time as a rookie.

Myers has struggled with consistency since then. Pro Football Focus hasn’t given Myers a grade higher than 60.4 in a single season. This past season was his worst, posting a 54.7 grade with five sacks and 28 pressures allowed.

Meanwhile, Tom emerged as a legitimate full-time starter at right tackle in 2023. He allowed just two sacks in 700 pass blocking snaps, earning a 79.7 offensive grade.

Tom also has experience playing center. He played at the position as a sophomore for Wake Forest before being kicked out to left tackle. With previous center experience, and Demovsky’s comments about how the team views him, it’s understandable why Tom would be considered an upgrade over Myers.

The Packers Could Prioritize Right Tackle

If the Packers are serious about replacing Myers with Tom, it makes sense that the team might consider a right tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Two right tackles stand out as potential picks with the 25th overall pick. J.C. Latham currently ranks 20th on the consensus big board, coming in with incredible size and length. He measured in at 6’6″ and 342 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine with an absurd 35 1/8″ arm length.

Amarius Mims is the other right tackle candidate, coming in at 23rd on the consensus big board. He had limited playing experience for the Georgia Bulldogs, but has an obscenely massive frame at 6’8″ and 340 pounds.

It’s also worth noting that the Packers have done their homework on Mims. Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler shared that the Packers brought Mims in for a top-30 visit on April 4.

That visit makes more sense now with Demovsky’s note about Tom potentially kicking inside to center. If the Packers are unable to land either right tackle prospect, they could still keep Tom at right tackle and look for an interior prospect like Graham Barton instead.