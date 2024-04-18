Julian Edelman Has Strong Take on Packers Wide Receivers

The Green Bay Packers have one of the most unique wide receiver rooms in the NFL, and three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman has a strong take on the group.

Edelman, the former New England Patriots receiver, spoke with Heavy as part of his partnership with Bud Light to promote Bud Light’s Easy Wishes NFL Draft Experience.

During the interview, Edelman spoke about Green Bay’s wide receiver room. While he wasn’t particularly high on a single player, he gave an optimistic spin on a strong take about the group.

“I don’t think they have a number one receiver,” Edelman told Heavy. “They have a lot of really good potential guys that haven’t even reached their prime…But the thing is, it’s better to have something like that. It trains the quarterback to throw to the right area. You don’t have the pressure to heave the target to the guy that’s pissed off.”

Although he doesn’t believe the Packers have a No. 1 receiver, Edelman doesn’t think the Packers need to go out and find one for Jordan Love.

“Let’s let this thing develop,” he said. “Maybe one of these guys comes out and has a dominant year…It takes time for these guys to be able to just go out and know what to do against a guy with veteran moves.”

With Love throwing to guys like Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks, Edelman is excited about what the Packers could be in 2024.

“They have something good. They’re young, they’re fresh. I’m excited to watch the Packers in what feels like a winnable division.”

Julian Edelman Shares His Thoughts on Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers

With Edelman promoting a one-of-a-kind 2024 NFL Draft experience, he had plenty to say about this year’s class of receivers.

Edelman admitted he doesn’t have much of an inside scoop on New England’s plans with the third overall pick. He even sarcastically thanked Jerod Mayo, his former teammate and new Patriots head coach, for the lack of access.

However, Edelman has still been doing his research on the top receivers, even if the Patriots are expected to take a quarterback. He was particularly excited about Marvin Harrison Jr., especially given his relationship with his Hall of Fame father.

“I remember watching his dad being able to do what he did in the league at his size was so impressive,” Edelman said. “I bet you [his dad] was in his ear, so he’s had all those tips and those little things you wish you would’ve [known] as a younger football player. That could be an advantage for a guy like him that’s built completely different than his dad.”

After Harrison, Edelman is extremely interested in what LSU’s Malik Nabers can bring to the table. He even compared the LSU prospect to Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

“I think he’s explosive,” Edelman said of Nabers. “I like that he gives me the explosiveness of a Ja’Marr Chase almost. I don’t think he’s as big as him..but he has the explosion of Chase. You could see him catch a slip screen, make one guy miss, and not get caught by the pursuit. But you could also see him run a 14-yard in cut or 18-yard comeback and still win a 50-50 ball.”

