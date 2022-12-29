Packers Send Strong Message on Vikings Justin Jefferson

The Green Bay Packers have seen Justin Jefferson once before this season, and now the NFL’s best wide receiver stands between them and their playoff hopes.

Jefferson lit up the Packers to the tune of nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, a performances which led to a 23-7 rout in Minneapolis that happens to be the Minnesota Vikings‘ (12-3) only win by more than one score this season.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the problems the Packers had with Jefferson back in September and how they will try to address them in Sunday’s must-win matchup.

“We gotta make sure that we don’t have any breakdowns, first and foremost, in coverage. There were a couple times where we were just a little hesitant on the back end and he was able to get behind us,” LaFleur said in a press conference on Thursday, December 29. “So, you just can’t have any of that when you’re going against a dynamic player like that. There can be no hesitation because if you hesitate for one second — and we’ve seen it throughout the course of the season, last season, even his rookie year — this guy is as good as it gets in this league at this position.”

Aaron Rodgers heaped high praise on Jefferson following their Week 2 matchup, comparing him to the best receiver to whom the Packers quarterback has ever thrown the football.

“I said he was the best player on the field, and I meant it. I didn’t say that tongue in cheek,” Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show on September 13. “I’ve been a fan of his since I watched him in college. He’s a dynamic player who is an excellent route runner.”

“I’m sure as any good player should do and would do, he’s probably watched the best at his position over the last couple years,” Rodgers continued. “And that would be probably Davante Adams, because a lot of his release stuff looks pretty similar to 17.”

Packers’ LaFleur Says Vikings’ Jefferson Next to Unstoppable

Jefferson has been historic this season in more ways than one. He has already broken Cris Carter’s franchise record for catches with 123 and the franchise record for receiving yards with 1,756, which was formerly held by Randy Moss. Both of those marks also lead the NFL through 15 games in 2022. Jefferson has a legitimate chance at the all-time record for catches (149 by Michael Thomas) and the all-time record for receiving yards (1,964 by Calvin Johnson).

LaFleur noted that Jefferson’s tremendous success has a lot to do with the lack of weaknesses in his game.

“There’s nothing he can’t do. He can run any route … and then he’s electric with the ball in his hands after the catch,” the Packers coach said. “Typically, when you get a guy who’s got good speed with that stride extension, a lot of times they have a hard time breaking down or breaking somebody off. But he can do everything.”

Jefferson’s skill set makes game-planning for him tough, and LaFleur acknowledged there is only so much Green Bay’s defense is going to be able to do against the wideout on New Year’s Day.

“He’s gonna get his touches. I was looking at his game-by-game production, and they do a great job of just moving him around, so that’s why it presents some challenges unless you wanna just go lock him up and play man, which opens up a new can of worms,” LaFleur explained. “Every snap, it’s hard to just account for where he’s going to be. I think you’ve got to do a great job of giving him different looks, but you always got to be mindful of where he’s at on the field.”

Packers on Win Streak as They Prepare to Host Vikings in Must-Win Game

But even as good as Jefferson has been this year and throughout his career, and as bad as the Vikings whooped the Packers early on this season, Green Bay (7-8) enters Week 17 on a three-game winning streak with arguably as much swagger and confidence as the team has had all season.

“I do think momentum is real. Confidence is definitely real, and the more you win, the more confident you get,” LaFleur said. “That’s just the nature of this game, and I’d say the nature of life really, no matter what you’re doing. We know we’re going against a really confident team as well. And they find a way.”

Following their third must-win victory in a row over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day, Rodgers reminded the world that the Packers finish out their season against the Vikings and the Detroit Lions, “two dome teams” who must travel to Lambeau Field in January.

The quarterback’s words were also a message of confidence, as Green Bay must win out to have a chance at a playoff berth. They also need the Washington Commanders to lose one of their final two games against either the Cleveland Browns or the Dallas Cowboys, or the New York Giants to lose both of their last two contests against the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles.