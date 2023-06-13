Bears Starter Rips Packers Fans, Says Rivalry Turning Chicago’s Way

The Green Bay Packers owned the Chicago Bears during QB Aaron Rodgers‘ 15-year run, and one Bears’ defender has a lot to say about that, as well as Packers fans.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones joined Chicago last season after four years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was introduced to the rivalry in Week 2 when the Bears visited Green Bay. Jones and company left Lambeau Field carrying wounds sustained on the business end of a 27-10 loss.

Jones was asked about how the complexities of the rivalry have changed since Rodgers’ departure to the New York Jets during a press conference on Tuesday, June 13. During his answer, the Bears defensive tackle said he wished the four-time MVP hadn’t split for the AFC East Division and took a shot at Green Bay fans in the process.

Full quote from Bears DT Justin Jones on Green Bay’s “shitty” fans: pic.twitter.com/pvFZ4w4zdS — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) June 13, 2023

“I wish he was playing one more year with Green Bay, honestly. We went up there and we played a pretty good game, you know, but they got away from us at the end, obviously. And they won, but their fans are really sh***y,” Jones said, per a tweet from FOX NFL reporter Carmen Vitali. “I want to play them, and I want to beat them. I want him to be there so he can see it. But the fact that he’s gone now, you know, I mean, it’s cool. I guess it’s better for him not to be here. But yeah, I’m ready to take it over. I mean, it’s a good time to be a Bear fan. I’m not gonna lie to you.”

Packers, Bears Rivalry to Begin New Chapter Next Season Under QB Jordan Love

Green Bay also bested Chicago at Soldier Field in December by a score of 29-18, during which Rodgers infamously trolled Bears fans by yelling, “I still own you!” after completing a two-point conversion following a game-winning touchdown that capped a 13-point comeback.

Jones won’t be able to exact any revenge on Rodgers, who will play next season, and presumably the remainder of his career, in a different shade of green in New York. How the Bears defense will matchup against new Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love, however, will be an interesting storyline in 2023.

Love has started just one game over the course of his career, though he looked beyond competent playing on the fly in the second half against the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road last November after Rodgers left the game with an injury to his rib cage.

Fans on both sides of the Packers/Bears rivalry won’t have to wait long to find out, as Love and company open the season in Chicago on Sunday, September 10.

Packers Will Field Young, Dynamic Offense Week 1 Against Bears

What the Packers offense lacks in experience, it should make up for in dynamic playmaking. Love will undoubtedly suffer through a learning curve, though his talent is evident, as is the talent around him.

Wide receiver Christian Watson emerged as one of the NFL’s most dangerous big-play threats in his rookie season in 2022, scoring nine times including a three-touchdown performance in a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys. Starting wideout Romeo Doubs began his career in quality fashion before suffering an ankle injury that cost him four games and has emerged as Love’s favorite target early in OTAs.

Green Bay also used much of its high-end draft capital this year to add tight end Luke Musgrave (No. 42 overall) and wide receiver Jayden Reed (No. 50 overall) in the second round, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft (No. 78) in round three.

All five pass-catchers the Packers have selected in rounds two, three and four over the last two drafts are expected to play significant roles in the team’s passing attack in 2023, with three, or potentially even four, earning starting roles by the time the Packers kick off the season at Soldier Field less than three months from now.