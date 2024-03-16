Packers Tabbed as ‘Best Fit’ for Pro Bowl DB to Pair With Xavier McKinney

The Packers might well have done all they’re going to do on the NFL free-agent market this offseason, and considering the normally conservative nature of the team and the very aggressive moves it made despite that nature, we can certainly said it has been eventful.

But if another key piece could be added at a bargain deal, perhaps the Packers would have to consider it. That seems to be the thinking at Bleacher Report, which is suggesting that the Packers are a “best fit” for one of the top remaining players on the market, veteran safety Justin Simmons.

That comes despite the fact that the Packers targeted and landed 24-year-old Giants star Xavier McKinney. But perhaps the Packers—who lost both Jonathan Owens and Darnell Savage in free agency—could fill another hole in the defensive backfield with a high-value safety, assuming Simmons can’t find his way to a big-money deal.

“Simmons may attract a high-dollar contract,” B/R’s David Kenyon wrote. “But if that offer does not arrive, the Green Bay Packers would be a compelling option, even after the addition of Xavier McKinney. Cincinnati and Indianapolis are worth a nod as well.”

Packers Could Load up on D

Simmons is 31, which could put him outside the range of Packers preference. This is clearly a youth movement in Green Bay, after all. But GM Brian Gutekunst has dropped hints that the team would not be opposed to adding win-now pieces after last season’s strong closing, which featured a trip to the NFL’s quarterfinals, where the Packers narrowly lost to the 49ers.

And if Simmons can’t get a top price from another team, it might be a good idea for him to rebuild some value with the Packers, a team that could be slated to go deep into next season’s playoffs.

He was cut by the Broncos not because of his age but because the team is slashing salary.

Kenyon noted: “As the Denver Broncos slashed their salary commitments, Justin Simmons joined Russell Wilson as a cap casualty.

“The main difference? Simmons is still awesome. During his eight-season run in Denver, Simmons was a consistent force on the back end of the defense.”

Justin Simmons Is Still Productive

There’s no question that Simmons remains a talented player, though his coverage numbers faded a bit last year. He has earned four All-Pro second-team spots in the last five years and was twice named to the Pro Bowl, including in 2023. He has 30 career interceptions and led the league with six picks in 2022. Simmons has had five forced fumbles in the past two years.

Simmons did allow a quarterback rating of 89.1 when he was targeted last year, which was the highest he’d allowed in four seasons. His coverage grade at Pro Football Focus was 63.4 in 2023, the lowest it had been since the 2018 season.

Simmons is also a very good run-stopper, though, and logged a PFF grade of 77.6 against the run.

Simmons had signed a four-year, $61 million contract with the Broncos in 2021, and was entering the final year of that deal when he was cut. Spotrac estimates his value at $11.1 million per year and projects him to land a two-year, $22.2 million contract. But given the way free agency has unfolded, there is a chance he’d accept less on a one-year deal.