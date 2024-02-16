Packers Urged to Add Projected $57 Million Safety in Free Agency

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters in January that the team is “going to have to add numbers” at the safety position in 2024. Could their search lead them to a potential rising star in NFL free agency?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes the Packers might have a chance to do just that if the Washington Commanders decide against placing the franchise tag on starting strong safety Kamren Curl before the March 5 deadline.

Curl emerged as one of the most versatile pieces on the Commanders’ defense in 2023, lining up all over their secondary and demonstrating good instincts both in coverage and against the run. While his growth could motivate the Commanders to reinvest in him, new head coach Dan Quinn may have a different vision for their 2024 defense.

In that case, Curl would become a “logical target” for the Packers in Ballentine’s eyes.

“If the Packers can carve out some salary-cap space, then Curl would be a logical target. Darnell Savage, [Jonathan] Owens and Rudy Ford are all set to hit free agency, and new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has a strong background in working with secondaries,” Ballentine wrote on February 15. “He could help elevate Curl’s game to the next level and add some ball production to his impressive skill set.” While Pro Football Focus projects the Commanders to keep Curl and pay him $16.26 million under the franchise tag next season, the Packers would have a chance to sign him for less annually — over more years — if he reaches NFL free agency. If he does, Spotrac’s market projections expect him to sign a four-year deal worth $57.7 million.